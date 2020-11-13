Bertram among seven to sign with BHSU women's hoops

Black Hills State University women's head basketball coach Mark Nore has announced the signing of seven players for the 2021-2022 season.
Signing with the Yellow Jackets were Kalla Bertram from Winner High School (Colome), Natalie Holte from Shakopee, Minn., , Samantha Oase from Reeder, N.D.,, Alivia Pautz from Phoenix, Ariz., Kylie Sanger from Windsor, Colo., Haylee Weathersby from Glendale, Ariz., and Tyler Whitlock from Erie, Colo.
"This group of young ladies are very enthusiastic as well as highly motivated both in the classroom and on the basketball court," said Nore. "We are excited about their energy and commitment to being outstanding student-athletes at Black Hills State University. We hit a home run with this recruiting class and could not be more excited about the young ladies we have signing with us. Every single one of these student athletes have very high character and a ton of talent. We would classify them as an elite group of people that have a tremendous upside and a passion for the game."
Bertram was a member of the undefeated state champion Winner team in 2019. Bertram set a school record for field goal percentage in a single season at 58.4% in 2020. Bertram averaged 13.9 points per game and collected a total of 71 steals as a junior. She was also selected as SESD and Big Dakota All-Conference in 2020 and Sacred Hoops Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Bertram's older sister Keeley was a standout basketball player for the Yellow Jacket basketball program from 2014-19.
"Kalla is a South Dakota product that I have known for many years," said Nore. "Kalla is as tough and hard-nosed as they come. She can play and defend multiple positions because of her grit and athletic ability. I do not believe there are many kids tougher than her out there."
Holte averaged 11.8 points per game and shot 29% from the 3-point line as a junior. She was a member of the South Suburban All-Conference team in 2020 and earned Honorable Mention in 2019. In 2019 Holte was a member of the Section 2AAAA Championship team and participate in the state tournament. She was a member of the MN AAU D2 state championship team in 2018, 2019, and 2020. She also was named to "A" Honor Role in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Oase averaged 17.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game as a junior. She also totaled 69 blocks, 47 assists, and 62 steals her junior year. Oase was named to the First Team All-State team, the All-State Tournament team, and the All-Region 7 team in 2019 and 2020. She was named to the "A" Honor Roll all 4 years of high school and earned the class rank of No. 1 overall.
As a member of the Notre Dame Preparatory High School team, Pautz averaged 16.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. In 2019 she was named to the First Team All-Region team and was named Regional Defensive Player of the Year. In 2020 she earned First Team All-Region and Second Team All-Conference.
Sanger averaged 13.5 points and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. She was also named to the Tri-Valley All-Conference First Team and was named a Northern Colorado All-Star athlete in 2020. Sanger was also a finalist for KFKA Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Player of the year in 2020. Sanger earned both an Athletic Basketball Award and an Academic Award in 2019 and 2020.
Weathersby averaged 17.7 points, 3.1 assists, 3.3 steals, 2 blocks, and 15 rebounds per game as a junior for Apollo High School. Throughout her high school career, she totaled 1,368 points and 1,010 rebounds. Weathersby earned Basketball Regional Recognition in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Weathersby had both grandmother and a grandfather who graduated from Black Hills State.
Whitlock averaged 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1 block per game as a junior at Holy Family High School. In 2020 Whitlock lead the Tri-Valley League with 4.3 steals per game. She was named to First Team All-Conference and earned Honorable Mention for All-State in 2020. Whitlock was a member of the Conference Championship teams in and was part of the 4A Colorado Final Four in 2019 and 2020. Whitlock was named to First-Team All-Academic in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Her family is originally from Spearfish.
