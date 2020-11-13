Bertram among seven to sign with BHSU women's hoops

"This group of young ladies are very enthusiastic as well as highly motivated both in the classroom and on the basketball court," said Nore. "We are excited about their energy and commitment to being outstanding student-athletes at Black Hills State University. We hit a home run with this recruiting class and could not be more excited about the young ladies we have signing with us. Every single one of these student athletes have very high character and a ton of talent. We would classify them as an elite group of people that have a tremendous upside and a passion for the game."