Eight West River football teams reached the 11-man state playoffs this season, but two teams stood above the rest.

Winner reached its fourth straight state championship game and ninth title game in 15 seasons as it finished with an 11-1 record as the runner-up in Class 11B. The Warriors extended their win streak to 34 games prior to a narrow defeat at the hands of Elk Point-Jefferson at the DakotaDome.

Hot Springs finished the year 8-3 and won its first playoff game in a decade. The Bison rumbled past Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and undefeated Aberdeen Roncalli to reach the Class 11B Semifinals before it fell to the eventual state champs.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West 11-Man Football team, highlighting student-athletes who excelled with outstanding individual seasons.

Player of the Year: Preston Iverson, Hot Springs

The Bison senior lit up the scoreboard and set the tone for an excellent season in his first year as a starting quarterback. Iverson received Class 11B All-State honors as an athlete, an All Black Hills Conference selection and Academic All-State honors.

He anchored Hot Springs on both sides of the ball after returning from season-ending collarbone injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Iverson proved a true dual-threat player as he completed 56% of his passes for nine touchdowns with just three interceptions and ran for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns. He racked up 1,739 all-purpose yards this season.

In the Bison's 45-6 opening round playoff win over the Seahawks, Iverson accounted for 220 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing).

Quarterback: Simon Kieffer, Rapid City Christian

The Comets sophomore proved sensational in his first year as a starting signal-caller.

Kieffer completed 51.2% of his passes for 1,617 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Kieffer broke Rapid City Christian record for passing yards in a game, passing yards in a season and touchdowns in a season to garner All Black Hills Conference honors.

Running Back: Aiden Barfuss, Winner

The junior proved a force on both sides of the ball for the Warriors this season. He earned Class 11B All-State honors for his efforts in the backfield.

Barfuss rushed 138 times for 1,050 yards to average 7.6 yards per carry and racked up 18 rushing touchdowns. He added 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup on defense.

On special teams, he averaged 42 yards per kickoff return, with a touchdown, and kicked off for an average of 45 yards per attempt.

Running Back: Landon Iverson, Hot Springs

The senior running back added to a dynamic Bison rushing attack to garner All-State honors at the position.

Iverson finished the season with 116 carries for 974 yards, an average of 8.27 yards per carry, and rushed for 12 touchdowns.

He also hauled in 15 catches for 204 yards and a score and racked up 80 tackles (22 solo), eight tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions at linebacker.

Offensive Line: Will Paepke, Rapid City Central

The senior proved a force in the trenches for the Cobblers over the last few seasons. Paepke's efforts in 2022 earned him an All-Conference selection in Class 11AAA.

Paepke will continue his career at South Dakota State upon graduation.

Offensive Line: Zak Juelfs, Sturgis Brown

The senior received an All-State nomination for his efforts up front this season. Juelfs finished the year with 24 pancake blocks on the OL.

Offensive Line: Jack Krueger, Winner

The senior guard anchored an offensive line that allowed the Warriors' backs to rush for over 3,600 yards this season. Kruger's efforts earned him All SESD and All-State honors in Class 11B.

Offensive Line: Dawson Wood, Spearfish

The junior has started up front for the Spartans since his freshman season and took a solid step forward this year.

Wood's efforts allowed Spearfish to rush for 690 yards and pass for 1,541 yards this season. He earned All Black Hills Conference Mt. Rushmore Division honors this season.

Tight End: Crew Rainey, Lead-Deadwood

The senior proved a versatile weapon for the Golddiggers' offense. Rainey hauled in 30 catches for 540 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed five times for 48 yards.

He received BHC All-Conference honors for the second consecutive season.

Wide Receiver: Julian Scott, Rapid City Stevens

The senior wide receiver proved a reliable weapon for the Raiders offense this season. Scott's efforts earned him an ESD 11AAA All-Conference selection at wide receiver and a Class 11AAA All-State selection as an athlete.

Scott hauled in 43 catches for 801 yards, rushed for 115 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He also returned eight kickoffs for an average of 26 1/2 yards.

Wide Receiver: Tyan Buus, Sturgis Brown

The junior put together a breakout season in 2022. Buus' efforts garnered an All Black Hills Conference selection and Class 11AA All-State selection at wide receiver.

He hauled in 54 catches for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns as quarterback Owen Cass' primary target.

Wide Receiver: Easton Ogle, St. Thomas More

The senior transferred to STM from Stevens this fall and made an immediate impact for the Cavaliers. Ogle hauled in 39 catches for 448 yards and three touchdowns and racked up 720 all-purpose yards.

Ogle's season earned him a Black Hills All-Conference selection.

Special Teams: Parker Messmer, Rapid City Stevens

The junior made a difference for the Raiders as a kicker and punter. Messmer punted 21 times for 905 yards and averaged 38.33 yards per punt. He also booted four punts farther than 50 yards.

Defensive Line: Caleb Rickenbach, Hot Springs

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound lineman showed out on a stingy Bison front this season. Rickenbach finished the year with 69 tackles (19 solo), 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries (three for touchdowns).

His efforts earned him an Black Hills All-Conference selection and Class 11B All-State selection.

Defensive Line: Ethan Bartels, Winner

Bartels made a difference on all sides of the ball. The senior caught seven passes for 181 yards and five touchdowns as a tight end. As a kicker he averaged 48.5 yards per punt and 45.7 yards per kickoff.

Bartels also stood strong in the trenches with 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception as an edge rusher. He earned All-SESD honors and a Class 11B All-State nod as a defensive lineman.

Defensive Line: Layton Spratte, St. Thomas More

The senior wrapped up his career as a three-year starter this season and capped it as a two-time Black Hills All-Conference player. He racked up 52 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss.

Defensive Line: Harm Straatmeyer, Rapid City Christian

The Comets junior racked up 43 tackles, 32 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season.

Linebacker: Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs

The Bison junior anchored a shutdown defense with 117 tackles, 91 solo tackles, 29 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Maciejewski also added 64 carries for 662 yards and nine touchdowns at running back.

His efforts earned him Class 11B All-State honors at linebacker.

Linebacker: Tate Crosswait, Rapid City Stevens

The junior proved sensational at the second level for the Raiders. Crosswait racked up 122 tackles, 41 solo tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Crosswait's efforts earned him a Class 11AAA All-State selection.

Linebacker: Brady Hartwig, Spearfish

The junior stood strong for the Spartans at linebacker this season. Hartwig racked up 96 tackles, 58 solo tackles, two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Hartwig's efforts earned him Class 11AA All-State honors.

Defensive Back: Riley Orel, Winner

The senior was exceptional for the Warriors on both sides of the ball. At running back he rushed 79 times for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging 11.1 yards per carry, to earn Class 11 B All-State honors.

On defense Orel racked up 25 tackles, broke up 12 passes and intercepted a pass.

Defensive Back: Blake Volmer, Winner

The senior stepped up for the Warriors at quarterback this season and locked down opponents as a defensive back.

Volmer racked up 18 tackles, six pass breakups and six interceptions to earn Class 11B All-State honors.

Defensive Back: Brayden Delahoyde, Spearfish

Delahoyde served as a weapon on offense, defense and special teams for the Spartans.

Defensively he racked up 37 tackles, 23 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Delahoyde earned Class 11AA All-State Honorable Mention and a third straight All Black Hills Conference Mt. Rushmore Division selection.

Best of the Rest

Owen Cass, Spearfish; Bridger Niehaus, Spearfish; Reese Jacobs, Sturgis; Gunner Rohloff, Sturgis; Jake Vliem, Sturgis Brown; Jed Jenson, Stevens; Elijah Hoyt, Rapid City Christian; Sam Fischer, Rapid City Christian; Jack Peters, Winner; Matt Larson, STM; Jaxon Fairchild, Rapid City Central; Sam Kooima, Lead-Deadwood