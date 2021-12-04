Best of the West: 11-Man Football

The 2021 11-man football season in West River was another thrilling couple of months with several upsets, a handful of stat-stuffing blowouts and a couple of barn burners.

It also served as a place were some student-athletes on their respective teams had breakout seasons, whereas others continued to build on their already strong skills on the gridiron and had repeat impressive performances.

Presented here are the best offensive, defensive and special teams players 11-man West River football had to offer this year; 24 athletes spread out over 11 schools. Included on this list is a Most Valuable Player award, and a roster of honorable mentions.

MVP: Joey Cole, QB/DL (Winner)

The 6-foot-4 quarterback guided the Warriors to their second straight undefeated season and back-to-back Class 11B state championships last month.

While running the offense, Cole had options to hand the ball off to, but when dropping back to pass he was accurate, completing nearly 70% of his passes while scoring 11 touchdowns through the air, against just one interception, in collecting 551 yards. He added 13 touchdowns on the ground, running for more than 200 yards.

Cole was also a South Dakota Coaches Association All-State selection for defensive lineman after recording three sacks, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups and recovering four fumbles.

Jed Jenson, QB (Rapid City Stevens)

Jenson led a Raiders offense who in Week 2 upset Sioux Falls Roosevelt to snap a 12-game losing streak dating back three seasons. The junior quarterback finished with 1,785 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding over 300 rushing yards and three scores to guide Stevens back into the Class 11AAA playoffs.

Konner Berndt, RB (Sturgis)

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound senior back powered his way to 1,209 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging more than 7 yards per carry and over 134 yards per game. His 227-yard performance Oct. 15 carried the Scoopers to a big win over St. Thomas More.

Kaden Keiser, RB (Winner)

Of the multiple rushing options the undefeated Warriors had at their disposal this season, no one punched it more touchdowns than Keiser, who finished his senior campaign with 16 while picking up 747 yards. He also caught six passes for 156 yards with one touchdown.

Gabe Heck, WR (Belle Fourche)

The Broncs senior moved over to wide receiver this season to simply fill the role, and racked up 525 yards on 30 receptions in nine games. Heck also made 87 tackles on defense with three interceptions.

Easton Ogle, WR (Rapid City Stevens)

A possession receiver for the Raiders, Ogle earned 798 yards on just 37 receptions and tallied seven touchdowns. He picked up two scores in a Sept. 24 win over Sturgis and had a 119-yard performance in the upset victory over Roosevelt on Sept. 4.

Hunter Harrison, TE (Sturgis)

The senior tight end hauled in 33 catches for 513 yards, scoring half a dozen touchdowns for the Scoopers.

Pierce Miller, OL (Spearfish)

Miller joined the Spartans this season after moving to the Black Hills from out of state and helped hold the line for a team that snapped the longest active losing streak in South Dakota and win four games.

Dawson Miller, OL (Rapid City Central)

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound senior had just one holding penalty in protecting the pass for a first-year starting quarterback. Miller also totaled 13 pancake blocks.

Charley Pravecek, OL (Winner)

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior was named Outstanding Lineman in both this year and and last year's Class 11B state championship game. Pravecek helped the Warriors rush for nearly 4,000 yards this season and total 77 touchdowns on offense.

Ben Goldy, OL (Rapid City Stevens)

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound senior was named a South Dakota Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention. In October, Goldy announced his commitment to Division I North Dakota State University.

Brody Neil, OL (Lead-Deadwood)

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior was the top lineman for a Golddiggers squad that finished with a winning record. He notably helped pushed the pile during the Prospector Bowl on a game-winning 22-play, 84-yard drive that gave Lead-Deadwood the victory.

Jason Maciejczak, DL (Douglas)

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior was everywhere on the field for the Patriots, spending time at linebacker, defensive end, offensive line and fullback.

On defense, Maciejczak made 57 tackles, 12 of which went for loss, while breaking up two passes and collecting 15 quarterback hurries in just six games before undergoing season-ending surgery for a lingering ankle injury.

Brandon Inman, DL (Rapid City Stevens)

As a defensive end, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior collected six and a half sacks while forcing two fumbles and recovering two. He totaled 40.5 tackles, with 10 going for loss.

Reece Jacobs, LB (Sturgis)

The junior collected 81 tackles this season, with 44 serving as solo tackles and eight going for loss. Jacobs also had a pair of sacks.

Dossen Elmore, LB (Custer)

A four-year starter, Elmore tallied nine sacks and forced two fumbles, recovering three. He ended the year with 93 total tackles, 64 solo, and 24 tackles for loss, as well as 18 QB hurries.

Matthew Larson, LB (St. Thomas More)

The junior picked off four passes, returning one for a touchdown, and finished with 79 tackles and one sack.

As a running back, Larson picked up 900 yards and 11 touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 279 yards.

Brynn Thompson, LB (Hot Springs)

Thompson led a Bison defense that tallied seven shutouts this season. The 6-foot-3 senior totaled 74 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.

Gage Tennyson, DB (Custer)

Tennyson returned three of his four interceptions for touchdowns while making 51 solo tackles. The 6-foot-4 University of South Dakota commit also defended 15 passes, forced a fumble and recovered two.

Amarion Sailer, DB (Rapid City Central)

In his senior campaign, Sailer hauled in three interceptions against opposing quarterbacks while on a struggling Cobblers defense that surrendered over 45 points per game.

Riley Orel, DB (Winner)

While his offensive stats are worthy of a Best of the West selection, Orel's defensive performance also warrants attention. The junior collected three interceptions, two pass breakups and two tackles for loss, as well as 26 tackles for a Warriors team that didn't see many defensive snaps.

Orel also rushed for 933 yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns.

Peyton Millis, DB (Spearfish)

The 6-foot-2 senior made 32 solo tackles and finished 52 total, while grabbing two interceptions.

Millis also played wide receive and caught 38 passes for 762 yards and touchdowns.

Dominik Smith, K/P (Sturgis)

Smith converted 6-of-8 field-goal attempts and made 22 point-after tries. The senior averaged 29 yards per punt and had three onside kicks that were successfully recovered.

Lane Darrow, Special Teams Returner (Rapid City Central)

Darrow, who ran for 501 yards on 101 carries with five touchdowns as the Cobblers' running back, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

Honorable Mentions

Uriah Glynn (RC Stevens), Alex Trohkimoinen (RC Stevens), Brady Hartwig (Spearfish), Quincy Means (Lakota Tech), Kaden Steele (Lakota Tech), Quade Parker (Custer), Achilles Willuweit (Winner), Jackson Vesely (Winner), Aiden Barfuss (Winner), Jed Sullivan (St. Thomas More), Lee Neugebauer (St. Thomas More), Deryck Two Bulls (Bennett County), Will Paepke (RC Central), Jaxson Fairchild (RC Central), Sam Kooima (Lead-Deadwood), Tyler Percy (Lead-Deadwood), Crew Rainey (Lead-Deadwood), Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood), Mitch Heidecker (RC Christian), Simon Vander Vorst (RC Christian), Landon Iverson (Hot Springs), Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs), Payton Dewitt (Douglas), Aidan McCarty (Belle Fourche)

