Best of the West: 9-Man Football

Presented here are the best offensive, defensive and special teams players 9-man West River football had to offer this year; 20 athletes spread out over 10 schools. Included on this list is a Most Valuable Player, and a roster of honorable mentions.

MVP: Cedar Amiotte, RB/DB (Wall)

This 6-foot junior was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for an Eagles squad that went undefeated during the regular and nearly upset eventual state champion Howard in the Class 9A semifinals.

The All-State running back collected 1,195 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns, and added 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown this year.

as a defensive back, Amiotte tallied five interceptions, defended eight passes and notched one sack, along with 85 tackles and five and a half tackles for loss.

Burk Blasius, QB (Wall)

The sophomore signal-caller helped lead the Eagles to a undefeated regular season with 17 passing touchdowns, 1,268 yards and a 61% completion rate. He also picked up 495 yards running the ball and scored nine touchdowns.

He recorded nine tackles for loss, forced five fumbles and hauled in one pick as a linebacker.

Hank Kraft, RB (Timber Lake)

The senior averaged nearly 11 yards per carry in helping the Panthers reach the Class 9AA semifinals. He finished the season with 1,983 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground, while tallying 187 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Kraft also had two interceptions and two forced fumbles on defense.

Rylan McDonnell, WR (Wall)

The junior caught 21 passes for 403 yards and scored nine touchdowns for the Eagles to earn All-State recognition as one of two wide receivers.

Tanner Miller, WR (Lemmon/McIntosh)

The senior collected 28 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns in seven weeks of work before a broken elbow sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Talon Trogstad, TE (Lemmon/McIntosh)

The 6-foot-3 senior grabbed 22 catches for 342 yards, averaging more than 15 yards per reception, and tallied seven touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Grey Gilbert, OL (Harding County/Bison)

The junior guard did not allow a sack all season as the the Ranchers earned 3,177 yards of offense under his protection.

Cayne Krogman, OL (Wall)

The senior was named All-State after aiding in the Eagles' 2,500 rushing-yard effort this season. He also protected a passing game that threw for more than 1,200 yards.

Cody Barnett, OL (Harding County/Bison)

The senior center did not record a single miss-snap for a Ranchers squad that operated their offense out of the shotgun formation on 80% of their plays. He helped Harding County/Bison pick up more than 3,100 yards from scrimmage.

Cade Martian, Special Teams Returner (Harding County/Bison)

The senior broke loose for two kickoff return touchdowns this season and averaged 35.3 on returns. He was also a force on the other side of the ball, earning 17 solo tackles on the Ranchers' kickoffs and punts.

As a running back, Martian totaled 791 all-purpose yards and recorded 10 touchdowns.

Reece Ohrtman, DL (Kadoka Area)

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound junior, who also spent time at linebacker, was named All-State after picking up three sacks and making 66 tackles for the Kougars.

As a fullback, he punched in 12 touchdowns and ran for 761 yards on 126 carries while also serving as Kadoka Area's lead blocker the past three seasons.

Norman Livermont, DL (Wall)

The junior recorded four and a half sacks, eight and a half tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles for the Eagles to earn an All-State selection. He also made 6.2 tackles per game despite missing two contests due to injury.

Tell Mollman, DL (Lemmon/McIntosh)

A three-time All-State selection, the senior defensive end racked up eight sacks and earned 74 tackles for the Cowboys.

Jayce Lawrence, LB (Timber Lake)

The senior made 10.5 tackles for loss and added five sacks for the Panthers, along with 81.5 total tackles.

Mason Heath, LB (Wall)

Though standing at 5-foot-9, the junior forced five fumbles this season and recovered two, while also making eight of his 86 tackles for loss, and even added an interception.

Rich Hagen, LB (Pine Ridge)

The 6-foot-3 senior was an All-Nations All-State selection at both linebacker and wide receiver. He made 50.5 tackles, 38 of which were solo, and six went for losses. Hagen also recorded a sack for the Thorpes.

Beau Big Crow, DB (Pine Ridge)

The senior collected a whopping eight eight interceptions on the season, including four in one game for the Thorpes to earn All-Nations All-State recognition.

As a wide receiver, Big Crow earned 840 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, while finishing the year with 1,199 all-purpose yards.

Keegan Hett, DB (Harding County/Bison)

The junior picked off four passes, knocked down another 11 and made 36 total tackles, 30 of which were solo, while spending time at both cornerback and free safety.

Emmitt Richter, DB (New Underwood)

The senior was an All-State selection after collecting three interceptions and totaling 70 tackles, 28 of which were solo, to lead a small Tigers squad this season.

Blair Blasius, K (Wall)

The junior converted on 43 of 47 point-after attempts and drilled a 37-yard field goal in the Eagles' Class 9A semifinal against eventual state champion Howard. He also averaged 35 yards on punts and recorded 15 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Blasius also chipped in on the offense by scoring two touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Honorable Mentions

Kedrick Martin (Timber Lake), Chazz Gabe (Timber Lake), AJ Lindskov (Timber Lake), Thane Keller (Timber Lake), Logan Albers (New Underwood), Gabe Bushong (Faith), Matthew Gray (Faith), Sawyer Thompson (Lemmon/McIntosh), Emmitt Maher (Lemmon/McIntosh), Cayden Floyd (Harding County/Bison), Red Hanson (Wall), Dylan Marshall (White River)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0