Nine-man football in West River saw historic success this season, with Wall bringing home its first state championship in 28 years and Gregory returning to the top of the sport by winning its first state title since 2017.

Several other teams performed well on the gridiron as well. Harding County/Bison, Philip and Timber Lake churned out winning seasons in Class 9A, while Kadoka Area and Faith finished above .500 as well in 9B.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West 9-Man Football team, highlighting the student-athletes who had standout performances for their schools this fall.

Player of the Year: Cedar Amiotte, Wall

A no-doubter choice here, Amiotte capped off an incredible high school career by helping lead the Eagles to their first state championship since 1994.

A repeat selection for Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1 senior averaged more than 10 yards per carry out of the running back position, finishing with 962 rushing yards playing mostly only the first halves of games as Wall throttled opponents this season. He collected 23 rushing touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 383 yards and three scores.

Amiotte was also a force as a defensive back, hauling in eight interceptions and racking up four defensive touchdowns. He added eight defended passes and recovered one fumble.

For his efforts, Amiotte headlined the Class 9AA All-State team by being named an All-American. He is a three-time All-State selection and was named Western Great Plains Conference Defensive MVP for the second straight year.

Quarterback: Burk Blasius, Wall

The junior signal-caller completed 76% of his passes this season, going 95 of 125 for 1,927 yards and 25 touchdowns, joining running back Cedar Amiotte as a deadly threat in the Eagles backfield.

Blasius also ran for 315 yards on 43 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns to help lead Wall to the Class 9AA state championship. An All-State selection at QB, he also added 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a linebacker on defense.

Running Back: Rylee Veal, Harding County/Bison

As a sophomore, Veal racked up 1,585 rushing yards, 8.6 yards per carry, and 21 touchdowns to help lead the Ranchers to the Class 9A semifinals. An All-State selection, he also caught 16 passes for 164 yards and one score.

Running Back: Layton Terkildsen, Philip

The 5-foot-10 junior collected 1,494 rushing yards and scored 16 touchdowns, while catching 12 passes for 153 yards and two scores. An all-around player for the Scotties, Terkildsen had a kickoff return touchdown and was named All-State as a linebacker after tallying six interceptions, one of which he brought back for a touchdown.

Offensive Lineman: Dawson Kautzman, Harding County/Bison

The 6-foot-1 center botched only one snap all season on a Ranchers squad that ran 70% of their plays from the shotgun. A converted running back, Kautzman blocked for an offense that averaged 200 rushing yards per game and 385 total yards per game.

Offensive Lineman: Gunnar Stephens, Gregory

Stephens was named All-State after leading an offensive line that helped the Gorillas win their first state championship in five years. A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Stephens blocked for an offense that averaged 8.51 yards per play this season.

Offensive Lineman: AJ Lindskov, Timber Lake

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior blocked for a Panthers squad that racked up 2,809 yards of offense and averaged 24.1 points per game this season. As a defensive tackle, Lindskov had 7.5 tackles for loss, tallied 4.5 sacks and even grabbed an interception.

Offensive Lineman: James Livermont, Wall

Livermont was named Western Great Plains All-Conference and blocked for an Eagles offense that racked up over 4,000 rushing yards and 3,500 passing yards in his two years as a starter.

Offensive Lineman: Matthew Heathershaw, Wall

The senior guard blocked for a state championship-winning Eagles offense that earned 1,952 rushing yards and 2,141 passing yards in their 12-0 undefeated season.

Tight End: Gage Gilbert, Harding County/Bison

At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Gilbert was a tough ball carrier to bring down. He racked up 1,031 receiving yards on 61 receptions and scored 12 touchdowns for the Ranchers. An All-State selection, he broke the school record for single-season receiving yards, becoming the first Harding County/Bison player to eclipse 1,000.

Wide Receiver: Cooper Long, Lyman

The 6-foot-2 senior caught 50 passes for 891 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, finishing fourth all-time in South Dakota 9-man history in receptions and receiving yards. Long was named All-State for his efforts.

Wide Receiver: Eli Fogel, Gregory

A two-time Missouri Valley All-Conference selection, Fogel caught 13 passes for 405 yards, averaging an impressive 31.2 yards per reception, and scored eight touchdowns. Of his baker's dozen receptions, 12 went for first downs.

Wide Receiver: Rylan McDonnell, Wall

The 6-foot senior was named All-State after earning 657 yards on 27 receptions and scoring nine touchdowns. McDonnell also proved elusive as the Eagles' kick returner, averaging 24.6 yards per punt return and scoring one touchdown. He also picked up two interceptions on defense.

Kicker: Blair Blasius, Wall

The 6-foot senior showed off an impressive leg this season, converting 60 of 64 point-after attempts, 4 of 6 field-goal attempts and earning 46 touchbacks. Blasius handled the pressure of kicking on the state championship stage and indoor conditions, drilling field goals of 34 and 40 yards at the DakotaDome in Vermillion in a 34-14 victory.

Defensive Lineman: Thane Keller, Timber Lake

The senior Little Moreau All-Conference selection tallied 13.5 sacks this season and 54 tackles, forcing three fumbles and recovering one. Keller also caught 15 passes for 291 yards and six touchdowns on offense for the Panthers.

Defensive Lineman: Grey Gilbert, Harding County/Bison

Gilbert spent time at nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end for the Ranchers this season, collecting 10 sacks, 53 solo tackles, 85 total tackles and 21 tackles for loss. The senior All-State selection also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

Defensive Lineman: Norman Livermont, Wall

The senior was named All-State after racking 63 tackles, 16.5 of which went for loss, and adding 8.5 sacks. Livermont also forced and recovered a fumble, and was named Western Great Plain All-Conference.

Defensive Lineman: Reece Ohrtman, Kadoka Area

A repeat Best of the West selection, Ohrtman tallied 12 sacks this season and racked up 95 total tackles. As part of a run-heavy Kougars team, he also carried the ball 82 times for 570 yards and scored 12 touchdowns without recording a fumble.

Defensive Lineman: Quinn Moon, Wall

The junior nose tackle was named Outstanding Lineman after blocking a punt and recovering that same punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Class 9AA state championship last month. In his two seasons as an Eagles starter, Moon has earned 98 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Linebacker: Owen Hansen, Gregory

The 5-foot-7 senior made 41 tackles this season, including 27 solo tackles, and tallied one sack to aid a Gorillas squad that surrendered a Class 9A best 12.5 points per game en route to the state championship last month. Hansen also ran for 687 yards on offense, scoring five touchdowns.

Linebacker: Trey Murray, Gregory

Despite missing two games with an injury, the 5-foot-9 junior still earned 68 total tackles, including 53 solo tackles, along with four sacks and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a 49-yard touchdown.

Defensive Back: Brodi Sundall, Wall

The 6-foot junior was named All-State after collecting 42 tackles this season, 2.5 of which went for losses, defending 12 passes and recovering a fumble. His one interception this season came in the Class 9AA state championship game at the DakotaDome.

Defensive Back: Gabriel Fauske, Kadoka Area

The 6-foot-2 senior picked off four passes this season, one he returned for a touchdown, and recovered two fumbles to anchor the Kougars' defensive backfield. An All-State selection, Fauske finished with 86 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Best of the rest

Mason Heath, Wall; Rylan Peck, Gregory; Kade Stukel, Gregory; Teagan Gourneau, Lyman; Tance Wagner, Lyman; Jayden Miller, Timber Lake; Samuel, Hand, Philip; Cole Knuppe, New Underwood; Layne Palmer, Kadoka Area