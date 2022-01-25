Best of the West: Boys and Girls Cross Country

BOYS TEAM

MVP: Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche)

The sophomore won all nine meets he competed in this year, culminating in a dominating championship run at the Class A state meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls where he broke the course record by 30 seconds with a time of 15:27.13 and winning the event by more than 40 seconds.

His best performance of the season came at the Sturgis Invitational on Sept. 30 where he finished the Fort Meade course in 15:17.61.

Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens)

The junior claimed the Class AA state championship with a time of 15:48.64 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, winning the title by about five seconds.

He was a South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association All-State selection, and a National High School Athletic Coaches Association All-American.

Lane Krautschun (Bison)

The sophomore won the Class B state championship at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls with a time of 16:35.82, winning the title by about 18 seconds.

His personal best came at the Rapid City Invitational in September when he placed third at the Hart Ranch course with a time of 16:51.71.

Keenan Urdialis (Spearfish)

The senior was runner-up at the Class AA state meet, finishing with a time of 15:53.76. He also finished second at the Black Hills Conference meet, completing the Tomahawk Country Club course in 17:20.8, and won the Spearfish Invitational with a personal best time of 15:41.09.

Alex Otten (Rapid City Stevens)

The senior placed eighth at the Class AA state meet, third among West River athletes, with a time of 16:30.17. His personal best came at the Rapid City Invitational when he completed the Hart Ranch course in 16:92.62.

GIRLS TEAM

MVP: Ramsey Karim (Custer)

The junior was runner-up at the Class A state meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls with a time of 18:51.54 to lead all West River runners across all three classes.

She also placed third at regionals and third at the Black Hills Conference meet, and won the Eldon Knudson Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish)

VanDeest was the top West River athlete at the Class AA state meet, placing sixth with a time of 18:28.03, which led all seventh graders in South Dakota.

She won the Black Hills Conference championship and the Best of the West meet.

Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens)

The junior placed seventh at the Class AA state meet with a time of 18:38.41. She was also runner-up at the Douglas Early Bird meet and and finished third at the Rapid City Invitational.

Hailey Uhre (Rapid City Stevens)

The senior finished ninth at the Class AA state meet with a time of 18:53.83. She also won the Douglas Early Bird meet and had her personal best time of 18:29.10 at the Pat Amato Classic.

Kadense Dooley (Custer)

A six-time State medalist, the senior finished her final season with a fifth-place performance at the state meet with a time of 18:59.74. She was also runner-up at the Black Hills Conference championship, and placed second at the Region 5A meet with a personal best time of 18:50.90.

Honorable Mentions

Boys: Miles Ellman (Custer), Gage Grohs (Custer), Peyton Cast (Douglas), Joey Dewhurst (Rapid City Stevens), Sean Kilpatrick (Rapid City Stevens), Kade Watson (Winner), Wakely Burns (Philip)

Girls: Presley Terkildsen (Philip), Taylee Dart (Wall), Eva Studt (Custer), Kira Ubence (Douglas), Jolie Dugan (Jones County), Gracie Uhre (Rapid City Stevens), Kori Keil (Spearfish), Jade Ecoffey (Red Cloud), Ashlan Blount (Red Cloud), Rarity Cournoyer (Red Cloud)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0