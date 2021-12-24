 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Best of the West: Boys Golf

Best Of The West_Badge Only.jpg

MVP: Jackson Swartz (Rapid City Stevens) 

The sophomore was the top West River golfer at the Class AA state tournament in October at Broadland Creek Country Club in Huron, finishing with a 6-over-par 150 in two rounds to tie for fourth.

He averaged a 79.8 this season, receiving an All-State selection.

Jackson Swartz

Rapid City Stevens sophomore Jackson Swartz gets the ball up onto the green during the City Tournament on Sept. 29 at Hart Ranch.

Vincent VanLiere (St. Thomas More) 

Vincent VanLiere

St. Thomas More seventh grader Vincent VanLiere makes a put in the final round of the Class A state golf tournament Oct. 5 in Madison.

VanLiere finished in a tie for fifth at the Class A state tournament at Madison Golf and Country Club as a seventh grader, scoring an 18-over 160 in two rounds.

He won the Region 4A championship with a 77, and the Black Hills Conference championship with a 77, and medaled at four of seven events. He averaged 78.3 at 18-hole tournaments.

Jack Hight (Spearfish) 

The junior shot a 74 to win the Belle Fourche Invitational and shot a Spearfish High School course record to lead the Spartans to their fifth straight Black Hills Conference team championship.

He averaged 82 over 10 tournaments and placed 43rd at the Class AA state tournament, third among West River athletes, with a two-round total of a 23-over 167.

Parker Reede (Spearfish) 

The freshman averaged 84 over 13 tournaments, including winning the Spearfish Invitational with a 75. At the Class AA state tournament, where he tied for 47th, fifth among West River golfers, he shot a 25-over 169 in two rounds to set a new school record at Broadland Creek Country Club in Huron.

Ben Gibson (Rapid City Central) 

Gibson shot a 37 on the back-nine in Round 2 of the Class AA state tournament in October, finishing with a 26-over 170 to place 49th, sixth among West River golfers.

Honorable Mentions 

Jakob Cadwallader (Rapid City Stevens), Ryder Halligan (Winner), Karson Keiser (Winner), Landon Little (Lakota Tech), Jacob Harris (Hot Springs)

