Best of the West: Boys Golf

BOTW 2022 Graphic

The first installment of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West section for Fall 2022 sports is the boys golf team. This year's team features a combination of this autumn's Class AA and Class A season and this spring's Class B season. The team has members from all three classes.

Golfer of the Year: Coy Determan, Gregory 

Coy Determan

Gregory's Coy Determan watches a tee shot during the Class B boys golf state tournament June 6 at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

In his first year playing golf, Determan finished atop the shortened Class B state tournament standings at Rapid City Elks Golf Course this spring, ending with a 4-over 76 to earn co-champion honors with Faulkton Area's Bennett Cassens.

The Gorillas graduate helped lead Gregory to the team title as he was the first of four teammates to finish in the top 15.

Vincent VanLiere, St. Thomas More

Vincent VanLiere.JPG (copy)

St. Thomas More eighth grader Vincent VanLiere tees off on the first hole to begin the back nine during the Region 4A golf tournament Sept. 26 at Tomahawk Country Club in Deadwood.

A repeat selection, VanLiere captured both the Black Hills Conference and Region 4A championships for the second straight year, shooting 79 and 71, respectively. 

He went on to lead all West River participants in the Class A state tournament in October at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen, finishing in a tie for ninth place with a 9-over 153.

Reid Hansen, Wall

Reid Hansen

Wall's Reid Hansen watched a tee shot during the Class B boys golf state tournament June 7 at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hansen, who was a Best of the West Class B Boys Basketball selection, finished third at the Class B state tournament this spring, shooting 77 to end in a tie for third place.

Hansen signed a National Letter of Intent this spring to compete in track and field at Black Hills State.

Trey Murray, Gregory 

Trey Murray with team

Gregory's Trey Murray, far right, poses with the Class B boys golf state championship trophy with (from left to right) Coy Determan, Kade Stukel and Eli Fogel on June 7 at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Murray shot a 78 at the Class B state tournament this spring, only two strokes shy of the co-champs, to finish in a tie for seventh place.

His efforts helped the Gorillas claim the team title as they captured the championship by five strokes over Garretson.

Jackson Swartz, Rapid City Stevens 

Jackson Swartz

Rapid City Stevens’ Jackson Swartz hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the Class AA boys golf state tournament Oct. 4 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. 

Against tough competition, Swartz shot a two-round score of 157 at the Class AA state tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell to finish in a tie for 23rd.

This marks Swartz's second straight Best of the West selection.

Honorable Mentions

Parker Reede, Spearfish; Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish; Ben Gibson, Rapid City Central, Evan Eckholm, Rapid City Stevens; Brady Strain, St. Thomas More; Hayden Heig, St. Thomas More; Karson Keiser, Winner; Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche; Kade Stukel, Gregory; Eli Fogel, Gregory

