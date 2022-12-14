 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the West: Boys Soccer

BOTW 2022 Graphic

West River boys soccer teams competed at the highest level in both Class A and Class AA this season.

St. Thomas More advanced to the Class A State Tournament and finished the season as runner-up to reigning champion Sioux Falls Christian.

Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, Spearfish and Rapid City Stevens all qualified for the Class AA State Tournament. The Spartans advanced to the second round of playoff contention and the Raiders rolled to their first state championship win since 2015.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Boys Soccer team, highlighting the student-athletes who had standout individual performances this season.

Player of the Year: Zack Williams (Rapid City Stevens)

Zack Williams

Rapid City Stevens' Zack Williams tries to fends off a defender during a Sept. 8 game against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park in Rapid City. 

Ahead of this season, Williams and Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro agreed to move the senior to the defensive midfield position in order to strengthen the team’s defense. 

The transition proved beneficial as Stevens finished the season 13-2-1, won its last 10 games and defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 4-1 to claim another state title.

“His presence as a shutdown defender and the starter of almost all of our out-of-the-back attacks makes Zack the lynchpin of our team,” Fierro said. “He seamlessly connected our defense to our offense and vice-versa.”

Williams earned his third straight Class AA First Team All-State selection this season. The senior tallied seven goals and one assist this season, including two in the state championship game.

The defensive midfielder finished his career with 43 goals and 13 assists.

Sam Tschetter (Rapid City Stevens)

Sam Tschetter

Rapid City Stevens forward Sam Tschetter scores a goal in the Raiders' 3-0 win over Watertown on Aug. 13 at Sioux Park.

The senior forward totaled 11 goals and three assists for the Raiders this season. He put 80% of his shots on target this season and scored a goal on one of every three shots.

Fierro said that Tschetter bolstered Stevens defensively by making long runs back to the defensive third and proved an excellent teammate in the process.

Gabe Cox (Rapid City Stevens)

Gabe Cox

Rapid City Stevens forward Gabe Cox kicks the ball away during a Sept. 8 game against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Cox led the Raiders in goals this season with 14 and managed four assists. Despite standing smaller in stature than most center forwards, he scored a goal in 11 of 12 games in the regular season.

Tom Solano (St. Thomas More)

Tom Solano

St. Thomas More's Tom Solano (15) takes a shot on goal during an Aug. 16 game against Hot Springs at Dakota Fields in Rapid City.

Solano served as a captain for the Cavaliers the last two seasons and earned Black Hills Conference and All-State honors for his efforts as a striker. He proved a pivotal part of STM’s run to a second-place finish at State.

Kellan Scott (Spearfish)

Kellan Scott

Spearfish midfielder Kellan Scott scores on a penalty kick during the Spartans' win over Mitchell on Aug. 20 at Black Hills Energy Sports Complex in Spearfish.

Scott anchored a solid Spearfish team that hosted back-to-back home playoff games, including a 3-1 opening-round win over No. 9 Yankton. The junior midfielder scored five goals in an early-season win over Mitchell and finished the year as an All-State Honorable Mention.

Ryan Gaughan (Rapid City Stevens)

Ryan Gaughan

Rapid City Stevens senior Ryan Gaughan brings the ball upfield during a Sept. 8 game against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park.

Gaughan racked up nine goals and seven assists this season. He earned a Second Team All-State selection in each of the last two seasons and was named Offensive Player of the Game at the state championship match.

He served as a captain of the Raiders’ squad this season, and Fierro said his soccer IQ allowed him to serve as a coach on the pitch.

Riley Roe (Rapid City Central)

Riley Roe

Rapid City Central senior midfielder Riley Roe places a penalty kick into the lower right corner of the net to tie a Aug. 12 game with Watertown at Sioux Park.

Roe led the Cobblers offensively with five goals and four assists en route to a Second Team All-State selection. The senior finished his career as a five-year letter-winner at Central and was voted the team MVP by his peers.

Keegan Blaha (Rapid City Stevens)

Keegan Blaha

Rapid City Stevens junior Gabe Cox (right) celebrates his goal with teammate Keegan Blaha during the Class AA Boys Soccer State Championship on Oct. 15 in Tea. 

The center back finished the season as Defensive Player of the Game at the state title match but took care of the dirty work for the Raiders all season. Blaha did not allow a goal in seven of 12 regular-season matches and only surrendered nine goals all season.

Fierro said Blaha’s communication skills allowed the back line to adjust and thwart opposing counter attacks.

Ty Ferguson (Sturgis)

Ty Ferguson

Sturgis' Ty Ferguson (right) and Rapid City Central's Jace Jandreau battle for control of the ball in a game this season at Sioux Park.

Ferguson scored two goals and tallied four assists for the Scoopers as a left back. He did not allow a single goal from his left side this season and Sturgis head coach Tyler Louder said he was a lockdown threat that allowed the team to push the ball forward.

Jason Albertson (St. Thomas More)

Jason Albertson

St. Thomas More's Jason Albertson (5) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game against Spearfish on Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

The center midfielder garnered an All Black Hills Conference selection and First Team All-State selection. His defensive prowess aided the Cavaliers in their postseason run to the state title match.

Conner Warren (Rapid City Central)

Conner Warren

Rapid City Central goalkeeper Conner Warren corrals the ball during the Cobblers' 1-0 win over Brookings on Aug. 13 at Sioux Park.

Warren earned co-captain honors for the Cobblers as he continued an outstanding career at goalie. 

The junior broke the single-season saves record at Central for a second-consecutive season with 87 saves. He also surpassed the program's career saves record with 171, which was 52 saves better than his closest predecessor.

Honorable Mentions

Shawn Bauer (Stevens), Caleb Hower (Central), Will Green (STM), Henry Snyder (STM), Carsen Wolter (Sturgis)

