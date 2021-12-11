 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Best of the West: Boys Soccer

  • Updated
Best Of The West_Badge Only.jpg

The 11 members of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Boys Soccer team, including Most Valuable Player, were selected from a group of players who excelled on the field this season and helped lead their teams.

MVP: Zack Williams, F (Rapid City Stevens) 

Zack Williams

Rapid City Stevens junior Zack Williams (21) dribbles down the field in the Raiders' win over Spearfish on Sept. 30 at Black Hills Power Sports Complex in Spearfish.

As a junior, Zack Williams became the Raiders' all-time leading goal-scorer and surpassed the mark by 11 goals this season, finishing with 51.

He finished with 14 goals and four assists to lead Stevens to the Class AA semifinals, converting on three penalty kicks as well. He took more than 25% of his team's total shots and put 58% of his shots on target.

Trey Bradley, F/MF (Rapid City Stevens) 

Trey Bradley

Raiders forward Trey Bradley (10) beats Sturgis goalkeeper Christian Lemcke for a goal during Rapid City Stevens' win over the Scoopers Sept. 4 at Sioux Park.

Bradley's 10 goals and five assists this season moved him into the top five in two all-time career stat categories for the Raiders. He ended his senior campaign fourth in goals with 24 and fourth in points with 64. He also earned a 68% shots-on-goal efficiency.

Levi Busching, MF (Rapid City Stevens)

Levi Busching

Stevens forward Levi Busching (4) fires in goal for the Raiders in the first half of their win over St. Thomas More on Sept. 14 at Sioux Park.

Eight of Busching's 19 shots on target this season went for goals, placing him sixth all-time in program history. He also chipped in five assists in his senior year.

Robert Erskin, D (Spearfish)

Robert Erskin

Spearfish senior Robert Erskin (right) dribbles as he's pressured by Rapid City Stevens senior Trey Bradley on Sept. 30 in Spearfish.

The senior defender aided in the Spartans' six shutouts this season and an average of 1.2 goals against per game.

Ryan Gaughan, MF (Rapid City Stevens) 

Ryan Gaughan

Rapid City Stevens junior Ryan Gaughan (7) dribbles down the field as Spearfish senior Logan Larsen follows in a Sept. 30 game in Spearfish.

The junior set a program record this year for assists in a season, regular season plus playoffs, with 12, picking up 10 of them in the Raiders' 12 regular season games. He also added seven goals.

Caleb Hower, MF (Rapid City Central)

The junior led the Cobblers by contributing 29% of his team's total points this season, tallying a team-high eight goals and adding one assist.

Johannes Peterson, F (Spearfish) 

The senior striker anchored a Spartans attack that was sixth in Class AA in goals, averaging 3.4 per game.

Riley Roe, MF (Rapid City Central) 

Riley Roe

Rapid City Central junior Riley Roe (16) takes a shot against Sioux Falls Washington during the Cobblers' 2-0 loss Aug. 21 Sioux Park.

The junior collected three goals and one assist to help lead the Cobblers to an upset win over Spearfish in the first round of the Class AA state tournament.

Carson Walter, F (Sturgis) 

As a freshman, Walter led the Scoopers in both goals and assists. He notched eight goals and seven assists, finishing with 23 of his team's 85 points. 

Conner Warren, GK (Rapid City Central) 

Conner Warren

Rapid City Central goalkeeper Conner Warren (wearing black) makes a sliding save at the edge of the box in the second half of the Cobblers' game against Rapid City Stevens this season at Sioux Park.

Warren broke the Cobblers' single-season saves record with 84 stops, averaging six per game. The sophomore achieved a 76% save efficiency in 1,092 minutes on the field this year.

Landin Winter, D (Rapid City Central) 

Landin Winter

Rapid City Central's Landin Winter (23) defends St. Thomas More's Tom Solano in the first half of a Sept. 16 game at Dakota Fields.

The senior was fifth on the Cobblers in points despite serving as a defender. He tallied two goals on 10 shots on net and added one assist.

Honorable Mentions

Jacari Morrell (Rapid City Central), Christian Green (Rapid City Central), Jhancellor Potter Rapid City Central), Tyler Borchgrevink (Spearfish), Bridger Meyer (Spearfish), Sam Tschetter (Rapid City Stevens)

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

