Rapid City Christian made huge strides this season with its boys tennis team, finishing runner-up at the Class A state tournament with the help of a trio of individual state champions and several other players who went deep into their respective draws.

Rapid City Stevens, meanwhile, had top-level competition from East River to contend with and dealt with injuries while finishing fourth at the Class AA state tournament, but a handful of its athletes still managed to perform well.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Boys Tennis team, highlighting the West River student-athletes who had standout seasons on the court.

Player of the Year: Noah Greni, Rapid City Christian

The Comets freshman didn't drop a set en route to winning the Flight 1 singles state championship at the Class A state tournament in May, becoming the first individual boys tennis champion in Rapid City Christian history.

Greni earned the top seed at State after earning a 25-4 regular-season record, winning 65% of games, and going 11-2 against Class AA opponents. At No. 1 doubles, he went 22-5 and finished fourth at State with partner Joe Schneller.

Andrew Dobbs, Rapid City Christian

Not long after teammate Noah Greni became the first individual boys tennis state champion in Rapid City Christian history, Dobbs became the second, winning the Flight 3 single championship with a dramatic 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 victory.

The Comets junior then won the Flight 2 doubles title with partner Jack Hancock, finishing the state tournament with two championships.

Dobbs compiled a 24-6 regular-season record in singles, winning nearly 65% of games, and went 21-9 in doubles.

Jack Hancock, Rapid City Christian

The eighth grader bounced back from a loss in the semifinals of the Flight 4 singles bracket of the Class A state tournament to win the third-place match with a dominant 10-2 victory.

Hancock also partnered with Andrew Dobbs and won the Flight 2 doubles state title, staving off three straight match points in the semifinals before winning the championship match 10-6.

Asa Hood, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior took over the top player role this spring following an injury to teammate Sam Mortimer and finished fourth at both Flight 1 singles and Flight 1 doubles at the Class AA state tournament.

Hood compiled a 16-6 record in singles, and went 15-6 in doubles.

Max Phares, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders freshman went 18-9 in singles this season and finished fifth at the state tournament, winning his two consolation matches.

Phares also went 15-6 in doubles and finished sixth at State with partner Tommy Nehring.

Dayler Segrist, Rapid City Stevens

With the injury to Mortimer, Segrist was thrown into the role of No. 1 doubles with Hood and the duo finished fourth at State after collecting a 14-6 record.

The Raiders freshman also played at No. 4 singles, where he went 19-9 and placed fourth at State.

Honorable Mentions

Ty Sieber, Spearfish; Bridger Meyer, Spearfish; Leo Isburg, Spearfish; Joe Schneller, Rapid City Christian; Noah Geyer, Rapid City Christian; Henry Beckloff, Rapid City Christian; Carter Stamper, St. Thomas more; Nolan Rehorst, Rapid City Stevens; Tristan Eizinger, Rapid City Stevens; Tommy Nehring, Rapid City Stevens

