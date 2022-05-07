 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the West: Class A Boys Basketball

BOTW 2022 Graphic

West River teams in Class A boys basketball had strong showings this season. Three of the top 10 teams in the state came from left side of the state, including a pair in the top five, and five reached the top 20.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class A Boys Basketball team, highlighting the student-athletes who helped lead their squads throughout the season and in the playoffs.

Player of the Year: Blake Volmer, Winner 

Blake Volmer

Winner's Blake Volmer (24) shoots over Sioux Valley's Alec Squires (35) during the first round of the Class A State Tournament on March 17 at Summit Arena.

Volmer led a Warriors squad that collected their second straight 20-win season and, at only three losses, earned their best winning percentage over the last 16 years.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard averaged 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game, while his two steals per contest aided in Winner finishing the season as the second best defense in Class A.

Volmer was a First-Time All-State selection for his performance.

Adriano Rama, Red Cloud

Adriano Rama

Red Cloud's Adriano Rama (0) grabs a rebound during a game against White River in the Lakota Nation Invitational on Dec. 17, 2021 at Summit Arena.

After spending the 2020-21 season at Lakota Tech while Red Cloud was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rama came back to the Crusaders and was dominant in leading them to a 15-7 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16.

Rama put up 16 points and six rebounds a game, while adding four assists and two steals per contest.

He was also named to the Lakota Nation Invitational All-Tournament Team. 

Cade Kandolin, St. Thomas More

Cade Kandolin

St. Thomas More's Cade Kandolin (20) goes to the basket around Sioux Valley's Alec Squires (35) during the semifinals of the Class A State Tournament on March 18 at Summit Arena.

Kandolin capped off his high school career averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game to help lead the Cavaliers to a 22-3 record and a third place finish at the state tournament.

His 2.4 steals per contest guided STM to the best defense in Class A, which allowed less than 38 points a game. 

The guard was also named to the Second-Team All-State and Class A All-Tournament teams.

Jackson DiBona, Rapid City Christian

Jackson DiBona

Rapid City Christian's Jackson DiBona (right) dribbles past a Lead-Deadwood defender during the final round of Region 8A Tournament on March 1 at Hart Ranch.

The senior guard tallied 12.9 points a game, along with 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals.

He was an All-Black Hill Conference selection, leading the Comets to a 17-6 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16, where they lost to Lakota Tech by just five points.   

Gage Tennyson, Custer

Gage Tennyson

Custer's Gage Tennyson lays in a shot against St. Thomas More in a Jan. 15, 2021 game at St. Thomas More High School.

Tennyson averaged 15 points and 8.2 rebounds a game, leading the Wildcats to an 11-11 record and the Region 8A final round.

The senior center is a two-time All-Black Hills Conference selection, and was named Most Outstanding Player at this season's Lakota Nation Invitational.

Tennyson was also a member of the Best of the West 11-Man Football team, and is a University of South Dakota football signee.

Honorable Mentions

Haedyn Haas (Red Cloud), Caleb Hollenbeck (St. Thomas More), Mitch Heidecker (Rapid City Christian), Triston LeBeau (Lakota Tech), Beau Donovan (Lakota Tech), Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche)

