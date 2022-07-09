Best of the West: Class A Boys Track & Field

Track athletes fared well at the Class A state track and field meet this spring, as one athlete claimed all three sprint events, another found success in distance and one even surprised the field with a victory in hurdles.

Local champions were still crowned in field events, however, as participants from the Black Hills took home first-place medals in the long jump and pole vault.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class A Boys Track and Field team, highlighting West River athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events this season.

Track Athlete of the Year: Blake Boyster, Custer

The Wildcats junior claimed back-to-back 400-meter dash state titles, but followed it up by winning both the 100 and 200 and to complete the sprint triple.

Boyster ran a personal best 10.84 in the 100 this season, a 22.01 in the 200 and a 49.28 in the 400, collecting 14 total wins during the spring among the three events. He also anchored Custer's 4x400 relay team at State.

Field Athlete of the Year: Chase Maher, Rapid City Christian

Maher was the top-seeded pole vaulter entering the state meet, and won the event with a leap of 14 feet, 6 inches, earning him a tie for the best performance among all three classes for a share of the gold medal.

The Comets sophomore won the Class A division by 6 inches, capping off an impressive season where he won eight of nine meets in the long jump and set a personal best of 15 feet.

Aiden Giffin, Belle Fourche

The Broncs senior was clipped by Blake Boyster in the 100 and 200, giving him second-place medals in both, but he bounced back to win the long jump state title by 1.5 inches for his maiden championship.

Giffin won the long jump in all nine events in competed in this season, setting a personal best leap of 23 inches.

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche

The Broncs junior dominated the 3200 at State, winning it by nearly 19 seconds, and finished second in the 1600 with a personal best time of 4:21.61.

Clarkson, who was runner-up in the 3200 last year, came in first place in six events this season among the two events, and even won an 800, and set a personal record of 9:19.34 in the 3200.

Aaron Monk, Winner

The Warriors senior shocked spectators at Howard Wood Field by winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.08, setting a personal record.

Monk won the 110 hurdles eight times during the season and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (41.88).

Honorable Mentions

James Pierce, Lead-Deadwood; Kade Watson, Winner; Miles Ellman, Custer; Gage Grohs, Custer; Justin Doyle, Custer; Mikael Grace, Custer; Winston Prill, St. Thomas More, Ethan Burnett, St. Thomas More