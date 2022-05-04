The Class A girls basketball season in West River was a thrilling, intriguing and entertaining year. From unexpected postseason runs, to program milestones, to competitive conference battles, the 2021-22 campaign played out like no one thought it would.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class A Girls Basketball team, highlighting individual student-athletes who shined on the court this season with dominating performances for their schools.

Player of the Year: Reese Ross, St. Thomas More

Ross solidified herself as this year's Player of the Year at the Class A State Tournament. She averaged 22.7 points and 14 rebounds with a 40.7 shooting percentage in three straight upset wins over the No. 4, No. 1 and No. 2-seeded teams in the bracket en route to winning the state championship. She also averaged more than 31 minutes on the floor per contest, sitting out a total of less than three minutes.

The junior forward nearly averaged a double-double during the season, averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 48.8%. She was a First-Team All-State selection, and was named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.

Bella Swedlund, Winner

Swedlund capped off her high school career as the 14th all-time leading scorer in South Dakota girls basketball history, finishing with 2,256 points.

The Warriors guard tallied 22.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, leading Winner to a 14-9 record and a near-upset of No. 1 Wagner in the SoDak 16.

Swedlund, a three-time First-Team All-State selection, has signed to play for the University of Kansas next year.

Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian

Kieffer will enter her senior season approaching 2,000 career points after a standout junior season this winter.

She averaged 20.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.9 steals a game to guide the Lady Comets to a 14-8 record and an appearance in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament.

A guard-forward combo, Kieffer has committed to the University of South Dakota.

Allyson Cass, Custer

Cass averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the Wildcats to an 11-10 record.

The junior guard/forward was also an All-Black Hills Conference selection.

Whitney Edwards, Hill City

Edwards finished her high school career as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Hill City girls basketball history, ending with 1,156 points and 708 boards.

This season, the forward put up 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as part of a Rangers squad that went 13-9 and reached the final round of the Region 8A Tournament.

Honorable Mentions

Abby Siemonsma (Hill City), Josey Wahlstrom (Custer), Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche), Mairin Duffy (St. Thomas More), Tobi Carlow (Lakota Tech), Tawny Rodriguez (Lakota Tech), Allison Richards (Red Cloud), Stevi Fallis (Red Cloud)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0