West River athletes put together standout performances on the mat this season as five wrestlers claimed top spots on the podium at the Class A State Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Presented here are the members of the Rapid City Journal’s 2022 Best of the West Class A wrestling team. This list is comprised of top athletes who were exemplary in their respective weight classes on the mat this winter.
Boys Wrestler of the Year: Logan Graf, 126 (Rapid City Stevens)
Graf rolled through competition on his way to a third state championship. The senior compiled a 48-1 record and defeated Brandon Valley’s Jordon Oehme in a 3-0 decision in the title match. He also boasted another Region 4A championship.
Girls Wrestler of the Year: Taylor Graveman, 132 (Spearfish)
Graveman finished the season atop the podium as the state champion with a win by pin at 53 seconds over Pierre T.F. Riggs’ Gianna Strangeland in the title match. The junior finished the season a perfect 38-0.
She won four MVP awards at Spearfish, boasted female wrestler of the year honors, ranked second in the nation and recorded 100 career wins. Graveman also claimed this season’s Pinner Award.
Corbin Zent, 106 (RC Stevens)
Zent finished the season with a second place finish at the state tournament after a narrow defeat in a 3-2 decision to Brandon Valley’s Trevon Oehme. The sophomore finished the season with an impressive 39-8 record and helped the Raiders to a second place finish at State in the individual and duals tournaments. Zent also boasted the Region 4A title.
Riley Schmidt, 113 (Rapid City Central)
Schmidt wrapped up the year with a third place finish at State as he pinned Tea Area’s Jackson Tschetter 45 seconds into the match. The junior recorded a 34-11 record with four losses to out-of-state competition, three to eventual state finalists and three to East River opponents he later defeated or placed higher than at state.
Jack Schoenhard, 120 (RC Stevens)
Schoenhard compiled a 46-6 overall record on his way to a second place finish at State. The senior fell short of the top spot in a 2-0 decision loss to Tea Area’s Maddix Slykhius. Schoenhard also claimed a Region 4A championship.
Kelton Olson, 132 (Sturgis Brown)
Olson compiled an impressive 48-2 record this season. The senior finished the year with a third place finish at State with a 2-1 win in a decision over Stevens’ Caleb Richter. Olson also boasted the Region 4A title.
Thomas McCoy, 138 (Belle Fourche)
McCoy racked up a 42-7 record this season and capped off the season with a 6-1 win in a decision over Watertown’s Carson Hansmann to earn third place at State. He also earned the Region 4A title.
Oakley Blakeman, 145 (Spearfish)
The senior finished the season with an impressive 34-3 overall record. Blakeman earned second place honors at State after a tough match with Mitchell’s Jagger Tyler that ended in a fall at five minutes and six seconds. He finished his career with 215 varsity wins.
Corter Doney, 152 (RC Stevens)
Doney stood atop the podium as the 152-pound state champion with a 7-5 decision win over Pierre’s Deegan Houska in the title match. The junior recorded a 30-9 record on the season with a Region 4A title.
Riley Benson, 160 (RC Stevens)
Benson earned first place at State and in Region 4A with wins over a formidable rival in Central’s Landin Winter. The senior edged Winter 3-1 in a decision victory at State. Benson recorded a 43-5 record on the season.
Reese Jacobs, 170 (Sturgis Brown)
Jacobs finished the season with a remarkable 47-1 record with a state championship. The senior defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker by pin at 3:12 to claim the top spot on the podium. The Sturgis star also claimed the Region 4A championship.
Tanner VanScoy, 182 (RC Stevens)
Vancscoy finished the season with a 39-21 record. The junior earned sixth place at State after a 7-2 loss in a decision to Watertown’s Mac Young.
Jaxon Morrison, 195 (RC Central)
Morrison finished the season in third place at State with a win over Sturgis’ Aiden Werlinger. The junior overcame a first-round loss to the top seed and won out in the consolation bracket as he defeated the No. 9, No. 7, No. 6, No. 5 and No. 3 wrestlers. Morrison finished the season with a 45-22 record.
Rocky Wiedman, 220 (Todd County)
Wiedman finished the season with a 35-11 record and a sixth place finish at State. He fell in a 5-3 decision to Sioux Falls Washington’s Abraham Myers in the fifth-place match.
Colton Lauren, 285 (RC Stevens)
The sophomore finished the season with a 32-16 record and claimed eighth place at State.
Girls Honorable Mentions
Cassandra Witte (Central), Maraia Kruske (Spearfish), Trinity Duran (Stevens), Kyra Vanderberg (Belle Fourche), Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs), Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis), Shea Irion (Spearfish), Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis), Madison Snyder (Sturgis), Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish), Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood), Giada Scherich (Red Cloud), Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech), Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech), Destiny Triplet (Douglas)
Boys Honorable Mentions
Ryan Tschetter (Central), Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis), Logan Brown (Central), Kaden Olson (Sturgis), Caleb Richter (Stevens), Kale Crowser (Douglas), Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis), Clayton Donovan (Spearfish), Braden Temple (Sturgis), Graydon Bakke (Central), Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis), Zak Juelfs (Sturgis)