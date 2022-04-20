Best of the West: Class A Wrestling

Morrison finished the season in third place at State with a win over Sturgis’ Aiden Werlinger. The junior overcame a first-round loss to the top seed and won out in the consolation bracket as he defeated the No. 9, No. 7, No. 6, No. 5 and No. 3 wrestlers. Morrison finished the season with a 45-22 record.

Rocky Wiedman, 220 (Todd County)

Wiedman finished the season with a 35-11 record and a sixth place finish at State. He fell in a 5-3 decision to Sioux Falls Washington’s Abraham Myers in the fifth-place match.

Colton Lauren, 285 (RC Stevens)

The sophomore finished the season with a 32-16 record and claimed eighth place at State.

Girls Honorable Mentions

Cassandra Witte (Central), Maraia Kruske (Spearfish), Trinity Duran (Stevens), Kyra Vanderberg (Belle Fourche), Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs), Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis), Shea Irion (Spearfish), Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis), Madison Snyder (Sturgis), Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish), Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood), Giada Scherich (Red Cloud), Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech), Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech), Destiny Triplet (Douglas)

Boys Honorable Mentions

Ryan Tschetter (Central), Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis), Logan Brown (Central), Kaden Olson (Sturgis), Caleb Richter (Stevens), Kale Crowser (Douglas), Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis), Clayton Donovan (Spearfish), Braden Temple (Sturgis), Graydon Bakke (Central), Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis), Zak Juelfs (Sturgis)