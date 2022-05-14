 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the West: Class AA Boys Basketball

BOTW 2022 Graphic

While West River teams struggled in Class AA boys basketball this season, several players shined.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class AA Boys Basketball team, highlighting the the student-athletes who had standout individual performances this season. 

Player of the Year: Nate Kindred, Rapid City Stevens 

Kindred (copy)

Rapid City Stevens' Nate Kindred (33) tries to block a pass during a Dec. 14, 2021 game against Rapid City Central at Carold Heier Gymnasium in Rapid City.

A transfer from Oregon, Kindred came to the Black Hills and became the Raiders' top scorer, averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists a game.

The senior forward/guard shot 44.7% during the season, including 48.4% on 2-point field goals, and had a plus-minute rating of plus-9.

Connor Sauvage, Douglas

Connor Sauvage (copy)

Douglas point guard Connor Sauvage (right) looks across the court for an open teammate in the first quarter of the Patriots' Thursday game against Sturgis in Box Elder.

The senior guard led the Patriots with 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and was an All-Black Hills Conference selection.

Ryan Heinert, Spearfish

As a freshman, Heinert paced the Spartans with 12.9 points a game. He added 3.5 rebounds per contest, while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range.

Cooper Totten, Rapid City Central

Cooper Totten (copy)

Central forward Cooper Totten (center) tries to drive Brandon Valley guard Noah Thompson and forward Lukas Morgan as he makes his way toward the basket in a Feb. 4 game at Naasz Gymnasium in Rapid City.

The junior forward tallied 9.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, leading the Cobblers in both categories.

After a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double performance in a January game against Campbell County (Wyo.) at Black Hills State, Totten was named Sacred Hoops Classic Player of the Game.

Seth Hamilton, Spearfish

The sophomore guard collected 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spartans. He was 48.1% on 2-point field goals, and shot 31.3% from the 3-point range. 

Honorable Mentions

Tyan Buus (Sturgis), Owen Cass (Sturgis), Jace Brown (Rapid City Central), Reno Lowe (Rapid City Central), Antonio Serrano (Spearfish), Jaden Haefs (Rapid City Stevens), Charles Christiansen (Rapid City Stevens)

