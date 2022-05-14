While West River teams struggled in Class AA boys basketball this season, several players shined.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class AA Boys Basketball team, highlighting the the student-athletes who had standout individual performances this season.

Player of the Year: Nate Kindred, Rapid City Stevens

A transfer from Oregon, Kindred came to the Black Hills and became the Raiders' top scorer, averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists a game.

The senior forward/guard shot 44.7% during the season, including 48.4% on 2-point field goals, and had a plus-minute rating of plus-9.

Connor Sauvage, Douglas

The senior guard led the Patriots with 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and was an All-Black Hills Conference selection.

Ryan Heinert, Spearfish

As a freshman, Heinert paced the Spartans with 12.9 points a game. He added 3.5 rebounds per contest, while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range.

Cooper Totten, Rapid City Central

The junior forward tallied 9.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, leading the Cobblers in both categories.

After a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double performance in a January game against Campbell County (Wyo.) at Black Hills State, Totten was named Sacred Hoops Classic Player of the Game.

Seth Hamilton, Spearfish

The sophomore guard collected 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spartans. He was 48.1% on 2-point field goals, and shot 31.3% from the 3-point range.

Honorable Mentions

Tyan Buus (Sturgis), Owen Cass (Sturgis), Jace Brown (Rapid City Central), Reno Lowe (Rapid City Central), Antonio Serrano (Spearfish), Jaden Haefs (Rapid City Stevens), Charles Christiansen (Rapid City Stevens)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0