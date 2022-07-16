Best of the West: Class AA Boys Track & Field

This year's Class AA boys track and field season was defined by the efforts of one local distance runner who captivated South Dakota with record-breaking performances and who has already accumulated a plethora of first-place medals, and he isn't done yet.

State titles were still won by other local athletes, however, as they topped their respective competition at the state meet to grace the top of the podium.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class AA Boys Track and Field team, highlighting the West River athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events this season.

Track Athlete of the Year: Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders junior was simply outstanding this season, going undefeated in every single in-state event he participated in, winning four state titles and breaking a handful of South Dakota records.

At State, Birnbaum won the 1600-meter run (4:14.85), 3200 (9:27.13), 800 (1:51.03) and anchored Stevens' winning sprint medley team (3:32.00).

He broke the South Dakota state record in the 1600 with a time of 4:06.51, the 3200 with a time of 8:55.22 and the 800 with a time of 1:50.12.

Earlier this month, Birnbaum competed among national competition and won the 1-mile run at the Brooks PR Invitational, breaking the four-minute mark with a time of 3:59.51, and his sprint medley squad — comprised of Tanner Lunders, Justin Juniel and Alex Otten — placed first at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 3:25.12.

Field Athlete of the Year: Brayden Delahoyde, Spearfish

The Spartans sophomore finished off an undefeated season in the high jump by winning the event at the state meet with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, tying his personal record.

Delahoyde won the high jump in all eight events he competed in. He also competed in Spearfish's 4x400 relay at State, and ran in the 200, 400 and 4x200 during the season.

Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish

The Spartans junior claimed the sprint double at the state meet this spring, winning the 100 (10.91) and 200 (22.26).

Guthmiller, who broke several school and meets records, placed first in the 100 at five events this season, recording a personal best of 10.45 seconds, while winning the 200 four events and recording a personal best of 21.74.

Aidan Hedderman, Spearfish

The Spartans sophomore won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.13 seconds, beating Tanner Lunders of Stevens by .26 seconds.

Hedderman, who won five 110 hurdles events during the season, also tied for fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 13 feet even.

Jason Maciejczak, Douglas

The Patriots junior turned in runner-up performances in both the shot put and discus at the state meet.

Maciejczak won the shot put at four meets this season, recording a personal best throw of 59 feet, 5 inches, and won the discus at six meets, recording a personal best throw of 175 feet, 8 inches.

Honorable Mentions

Julian Scott, Rapid City Stevens; Alex Otten, Rapid City Stevens; Tanner Lunders, Rapid City Stevens; Beck Morgan, Rapid City Stevens; Dawson Craig, Spearfish; Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish; Isaac Flanegan, Rapid City Central