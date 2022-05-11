Several West River student-athletes separated themselves from the pack, and two area teams advanced to the Class AA State Tournament this season as Rapid City Stevens finished as runner-up and Rapid City Central secured a seventh-place finish.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal’s Best of the West Class AA Girls Basketball team, consisting of West River players who excelled on the court during the 2021-22 season.

Player of the Year: Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens

For the second straight season, Stevens advanced to the Class AA State Championship game and finished as runner-up. McNabb, once again, proved pivotal as she averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and three steals per game.

The senior finished her career as a two-time All-State selection and received Academic All-State honors. As a Raider she qualified for five state basketball tournaments and won state titles in volleyball (2018) and in the sprint medley relay on the track (2021).

In July, McNabb sets off for boot camp for the Air Force and will continue her academic and athletic endeavors at the Air Force Academy Prep School this fall.

Josie Hill, Rapid City Central

Hill amassed one of the most impressive careers in Central girls basketball history. She averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game. The senior set a single-season school record in rebounds with 194 and school record in career blocks with 194.

Hill’s performance on the court earned statewide recognition as a First-Team Class AA All-State selection and Class AA All-Tournament Team honoree. She committed to continue her athletic and academic endeavors at the Division I level for Chicago State University.

Sadie Glade, Rapid City Central

Glade averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds per game and proved a force for the Cobblers offensively. The senior tied the Central school record for made 3-pointers in a season with 67.

Glade's performance earned her Class AA All-State honors.

Kaylee Whatley, Sturgis Brown

Whatley finished the season averaging 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block per game.

The senior wrapped up her career as a two-time Black Hills All-Conference selection, two-time Sturgis Offensive MVP and Academic All-State selection. She also led the Scoopers in rebounds for two seasons.

Stella Marcus, Spearfish

Marcus wrapped up her final year as the all-time leading scorer at Spearfish with 1,075 career points.

This past year she averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game and 42 total steals. Her performance on the hardwood earned her Black Hills First-Team All-Conference honors.

Honorable Mentions

Bailee Sobczak (Stevens), Macey Wathen (Stevens), Taaliyah Porter (Stevens), Amarae Rinto (Central)

