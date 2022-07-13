Best of the West: Class AA Girls Track & Field

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class AA Girls Track and Field team, highlighting the West River athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events this season.

Track Athlete of the Year: Baylee Van Zee, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior beat Watertown's Myah Morris by .01 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet in upset fashion.

Van Zee won the 100 hurdles at nine meets this season, recording a personal best time of 15.25 seconds. It was her lone event at State, but she also ran the first leg of a Stevens 4x200 relay team that won a couple events during the regular season, and also competed in the 200 and sprint medley.

Field Athlete of the Year: Matayah Yellow Mule, Rapid City Central

The Cobblers senior used the last leap of her high school career to win back-to-back state triple jump titles, recording a distance of 38 feet, 1.5 inches.

The championship finished off an undefeated season in the triple jump for Yellow Mule, who won the event in all nine meets she competed in. She also reached a personal best of 39 feet, 9 inches.

The University of South Dakota signee had a full schedule at State and performed well, placing fifth in the 100 (12.68), 11th in the long jump (16 feet, 8.5 inches) and anchored Central's 4x100 relay team that finished runner-up (49.08).

Avery Kirk, Spearfish

The Spartans freshman finished runner-up in the state high jump competition with a personal best leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, falling to champion Jayaunna Stroh of Brandon Valley by 1 inch.

Kirk won the high jump at two meets this season, including the Black Hills Conference, where she also won the 200. Additionally, she ran the second leg of a Spearfish sprint medley relay that placed first at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama.

Emily Adams, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior used a personal best mark of 11 feet to finish runner-up in the pole vault at the state meet.

Adams, exclusively a pole vaulter, won the event four times this season, including at the Black Hills Track Classic.

Brionna Holso, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders junior recorded top-six finishes in all four events she competed in at the state meet, with her best performance coming in the 3200 where she placed third.

She also came in fourth in the 800, fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 4x800, anchoring the relay.

Holso, who also competed in the 400 and 4x400 during the regular season, recorded eight first-place finishes this spring.

Honorable Mentions

Hailey Uhre, Rapid City Stevens; Claire Fierro, Rapid City Stevens; Brynn Nelson, Rapid City Stevens; Anna Hoffman, Spearfish; Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish