 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Best of the West: Class AA Girls Track & Field

  • 0
BOTW 2022 Graphic

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class AA Girls Track and Field team, highlighting the West River athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events this season.

Track Athlete of the Year: Baylee Van Zee, Rapid City Stevens

Baylee Van Zee

Rapid City Stevens' Baylee Van Zee (right) leads teammate Claire Fierro to win the girls Class AA 100 meter hurdles on the third day of the state track and field championships May 28 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders senior beat Watertown's Myah Morris by .01 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet in upset fashion.

Van Zee won the 100 hurdles at nine meets this season, recording a personal best time of 15.25 seconds. It was her lone event at State, but she also ran the first leg of a Stevens 4x200 relay team that won a couple events during the regular season, and also competed in the 200 and sprint medley.

Field Athlete of the Year: Matayah Yellow Mule, Rapid City Central

People are also reading…

Matayah Yellow Mule

Rapid City Central's Matayah Yellow Mule wins the Class AA girls triple jump on the second day of the state track and field championships May 27 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The Cobblers senior used the last leap of her high school career to win back-to-back state triple jump titles, recording a distance of 38 feet, 1.5 inches.

The championship finished off an undefeated season in the triple jump for Yellow Mule, who won the event in all nine meets she competed in. She also reached a personal best of 39 feet, 9 inches.

The University of South Dakota signee had a full schedule at State and performed well, placing fifth in the 100 (12.68), 11th in the long jump (16 feet, 8.5 inches) and anchored Central's 4x100 relay team that finished runner-up (49.08).

Avery Kirk, Spearfish

The Spartans freshman finished runner-up in the state high jump competition with a personal best leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, falling to champion Jayaunna Stroh of Brandon Valley by 1 inch.

Kirk won the high jump at two meets this season, including the Black Hills Conference, where she also won the 200. Additionally, she ran the second leg of a Spearfish sprint medley relay that placed first at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama.

Emily Adams, Rapid City Stevens

Emily Adams

Rapid City Stevens' Emily Adams reacts to clearing the bar at 11 feet while competing in the pole vault during the first day of the state track and field championships May 26 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders senior used a personal best mark of 11 feet to finish runner-up in the pole vault at the state meet.

Adams, exclusively a pole vaulter, won the event four times this season, including at the Black Hills Track Classic.

Brionna Holso, Rapid City Stevens

Brionna Holso

Rapid City Stevens' Brionna Holso wins the girls 400 meter dash during the Black Hills Track Classic on April 30 at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

The Raiders junior recorded top-six finishes in all four events she competed in at the state meet, with her best performance coming in the 3200 where she placed third.

She also came in fourth in the 800, fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 4x800, anchoring the relay.

Holso, who also competed in the 400 and 4x400 during the regular season, recorded eight first-place finishes this spring.

Honorable Mentions

Hailey Uhre, Rapid City Stevens; Claire Fierro, Rapid City Stevens; Brynn Nelson, Rapid City Stevens; Anna Hoffman, Spearfish; Gretchen Adamski, Spearfish

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 panel pushes to link Trump to Capitol violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News