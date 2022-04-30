The Class B boys basketball season was highlighted by arguably the best game of the season in the entire state, a thrilling and intense triple-overtime battle between Lower Brule and White River, two West River teams, in the semifinals of the state tournament.

The Sioux ended up on the winning side with an 86-83 victory, but both squads had contributions from some of the best players in the state.

Those players, among many others, are highlighted on this year's Rapid City Journal Best of the West Class B Boys Basketball team, presented here.

Player of the Year: Joe Sayler, White River

Sayler averaged nearly 30 points a game, finishing his junior campaign with 29.1, a number no other nominee even came close to, to lead the Tigers to a 21-3 record and a third place performance at State.

He added six rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest as well, while collecting 60 total steals and nine blocks from the guard position. He shot an efficient 48.6% from the floor and 84.4% at the free-throw line.

Kelby Hett, Harding County

A First-Team All-Conference selection, the junior guard scored 16.7 points a game while adding 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals to help lead the Ranchers to a 16-6 record.

Hank Kraft, Timber Lake

The 5-foot-8 guard who could regularly dunk shot an impressive 65.6% from the floor this season, averaging 16 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals a game to guide the Panthers to an 18-4 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16.

Reid Hansen, Wall

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged a double-double in his senior season, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He also picked up two steals a game, and was a First-Team All-Conference selection.

Keshaume Thigh, Lower Brule

The senior anchored a Sioux squad that scored the second most points per game in all of Class B. He himself averaged 18.5 points and 6.6 rebounds, while collecting 85 steals and 15 blocks.

The 6-foot-2 forward also shot 55% from the floor and 45% from 3-point range, and was a First-Team All-Conference selection.

Honorable Mentions

Dylan Marshall (White River), Brodi Sundall (Wall), Dawson Kautzman (Harding County), Gage Gilbert (Harding County), Klayte McLallen (Dupree), Bobby Brewer (Dupree), Brian LaRoche Jr. (Lower Brule), Gavin Thigh (Lower Brule), Ellwyn Langdeau (Lower Brule), Sam Hand (Philip)

