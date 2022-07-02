Best of the West: Class B Boys Track & Field

While one athlete capped off a prolific high school throws career at the Class B state track and field meet this spring, another added to his still burgeoning running career.

Where Class B boys from West River found the most success this season was in field events, as the high jump, pole vault and triple jump had all winners from West River.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class B Boys Track and Field team, highlighting the athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events.

Track Athlete of the Year: Lane Krautschun, Bison

After winning the Class B state cross country meet last fall, Krautschun entered the state track and field meet and won the 3200-meter run with a personal best time of 9:57.18.

The Cardinals sophomore also came in second in the 1600 with a time of 4:35.54, another personal record, and competed in the 800 and anchored Bison's sprint medley relay.

Field Athlete of the Year: Hank Kraft, Timber Lake

Kraft, who was also a Best of the West selection for football and basketball, ended his high school career by winning the state triple jump title for the second straight year.

His winning leap of 42 feet, 10.5 inches earned him the championship by nearly 8 inches. He also finished runner-up in the long jump (21 feet, 4.5 inches) and sixth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 49 feet, 0.5 inches.

Dawson Reckling, Kadoka Area

The Kougars senior, who hadn't competed since 2019, returned to the Kadoka Area track and field team and won the state high jump title.

Over the course of five high jump victories throughout the year, Reckling broke a 34-year-old school record and continued to build on it, recording a personal best of 6 feet, 8 inches. He also ran the third leg of the Kougars' 4x400 relay team that placed second at the Region 7B meet.

Cord Beer, Lemmon

The Cowboys senior needed a personal record to win the state pole vault title, and he did just, leaping 13 feet, 6 inches to win the championship by 3 inches.

Beer won the pole vault at seven meets this season, and also ran on Lemmon's 4x400 relay team at State.

Tell Mollman, Lemmon

The Cowboys senior finished runner-up in the discus at the state meet with a throw of 154 feet, 5 inches, and placed seventh in the shot put with a personal record throw of 48 feet, 9 inches.

Mollman won seven discus title this season, including at the Region 8B meet, and recorded a personal best throw of 167 feet, 8 inches.

Honorable Mentions

Rylan McDonnell, Wall; Brodi Sundall, Wall; Braden Peterson, Edgemont; Tanner Miller, Lemmon

