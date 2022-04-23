One of the best to ever play girls high school basketball in the state of South Dakota finished off her career this season, while several other student-athletes had standout performances that helped their teams achieve success.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class B Girls Basketball team, highlighting the West River players who excelled on the court during the 2021-22 season.

Player of the Year: Maleighya Estes, White River

After the dynamic duo of Estes and senior Caelyn Valandra-Prue carried the Lady Tigers to the Class B State Championship last year, Estes returned and led them back to the state tournament.

In February, the senior guard became the newest member of the 2,000-point club and just the second from White River, joining Valandra-Prue. She finished with 2,211, ranking her 16th all time.

She capped off her final year of high school basketball averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game while guiding the Lady Tigers to an 19-5 record and a seventh place finish at State.

Jadyn Jensen, Jones County

Jensen averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game to help lead the Coyotes to a 16-6 record.

The junior guard was a First-Team All-Conference selection in the Western Great Plains Conference for the second straight year.

Carlie Lawrence, Timber Lake

Lawrence collected 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals a game for the Panthers this season.

The junior guard eclipsed 1,000 career points and was named to the Little Moreau Conference First Team.

Paige Kjerstad, Wall

Kjerstad was part of a Lady Eagles trio that surprised South Dakota by going 21-5 and reaching the state tournament for the first time in six years.

The sophomore forward averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game under the boards.

Mallory Valburg, Jones County

The 6-foot forward nearly averaged a double-double in her junior campaign, tallying 9.2 rebounds per contest along with 16.2 points. She also dished out 2.5 assists a game and racked up a total of 78 steals and 26 blocks.

Honorable Mentions

Ava Dinger (Wall), Nora Dinger (Wall), Cassidy Schuelke (Faith), Kaycee Groves (Faith), TyAnn Mortenson (Faith), Peyton Ostenson (Edgemont), Morgan Peterson (Edgemont), Jaelyn Wendt (Newell), Copper Lurz (Philip), Gabby Miller (New Underwood)

