Best of the West: Class B Girls Track & Field

Class B athletes from West River didn't make a huge splash at the state track and field meet this spring, but those who did made sure to make it count.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Class B Girls Track and Field team, highlighting West River athletes who had standout performances in both running and field events.

Track Athlete of the Year: Morgan Peterson, Edgemont

The Moguls senior claimed back-to-back 300-meter hurdle titles at the state track meet this spring with a time of 46.79, winning the event by .54 seconds.

Peterson totaled three victories in the 300 hurdles this year and two wins in the 100 hurdles. She also ran the first leg of Edgemont's 4x200 relay team that finished runner-up at the Region 7B meet.

Field Athlete of the Year: Lanie Blair, Kadoka Area

The Kougars senior won the state discus title with a throw of 123 feet, 1 inch, beating out the event's runner-up by 7 inches.

Blair won the discus six times throughout the season, including at the Region 7B meet where she threw a personal best 126 feet, 10 inches, breaking her own school record. She also grabbed a pair of shot put victories and placed second at the regional meet, recording a top distance of 32 feet, 7.5 inches.

Gracie Eisenbraun, Kadoka Area

The Kougars junior finished runner-up in the pole vault at the state meet, recording a personal best leap of 10 feet, topping her previous best by 4 inches.

Eisenbraun won the pole vault at the Region 7B meet and claimed the event in two other meets this season. She also competed in the 100 and 200 at State.

Portia Wiebers, New Underwood

The Tigers senior placed second in 300 hurdles at the state meet with a time of 47.33 seconds and sixth in the 200 with a time of 27.29.

Wiebers also won the 100 at the Region 7B meet with a personal record time of 13.18, and competed in the 100 hurdles at State.

Paige Kjerstad, Wall

The Lady Eagles sophomore competed in four running events at the state meet, helping lead Wall to a pair of third-place finishes in the 4x200 (1:50.96) and 4x400 (4:15.94) relays.

Kjerstad also ran in the 4x100 and 400, and anchored the Lady Eagles' relay team that won the sprint medley at the Western Great Plains Conference Meet with a time of 5:02.3.

Honorable Mentions

Taylor Thompson, Bison; Presley Terkildsen, Philip

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0