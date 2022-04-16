West River athletes put together standout performances on the mat this season as three wrestlers claimed the top spot on the podium at the Class B State Tournament.

Presented here are the members of the Rapid City Journal’s 2022 Best of the West Class B wrestling team. This list is comprised of top athletes who were exemplary in their respective weight classes on the mat this winter.

Wrestler of the Year: Kaden Keiser, 145 (Winner Area)

Keiser dominated his competition on the mat throughout his time at Winner. He wrapped up his career as a four-time state champion, one-time runner-up, and got sixth place his seventh-grade year. The senior placed at State during all six years of eligibility.

Keiser also earned a Best of the West nod this fall for his efforts on the football field.

He finished with a career record of 295-22 with 864 takedowns, 88 escapes, 41 reversals, 127 nearfall 2s, 291 nearfall 3s and 147 falls. The Warriors finished the season second in the team tally at State and won the Region 3B title.

Tray Weiss, 106 (Custer)

Weiss finished his freshman season fourth in the state tournament with a 44-5 record for an outstanding start to his high school career.

Maxton Brozik, 113 (Winner Area)

Brozik finished the season on top as the 113-pound state champion. The sophomore wrapped up a 44-1 season with a 5-0 win in a decision over McCook Central/Montrose’s Trystan Traupel.

Kipp Cordes, 120 (Philip Area)

Cordes finished the regular season 40-4 and the junior placed fourth in the state tournament.

Caleb Osborn, 126 (Winner Area)

Osborn finished second at State in a major decision against Canton’s Ayson Rice. The senior wrapped up the year with a 35-4 record.

Ryker Peterson, 138 (Philip Area)

Peterson finished his sophomore season fourth at the state tournament. He compiled a 34-10 record.

Riley Orel, 160 (Winner Area)

Orel wrapped up his junior season third at the State Tournament with a 3-1 win in a decision over Custer’s Johnathan Lewis. He compiled a 45-1 record.

Burk Blasius, 170 (Philip Area)

Blasius capped off his undefeated sophomore season with a 28-0 record and second straight state title. He went on to beat two state champs the next day in the state duals meet.

Jack Kruger, 182 (Winner Area)

Kruger finished the season as the runner-up at State in a 3-2 decision against Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon. He compiled a 36-8 record in his junior campaign.

Caleb Rickenbach, 195 (Hot Springs)

Rickenbach finished third at the state tournament with a 5-1 win in a decision over Burke/Gregory’s Taron Serr. The sophomore finished the season 47-4.

Achilles Willuweit, 220 (Winner Area)

Willuweit finished the season fourth at the state tournament in a 3-1 decision against Wester Area’s Caleb McGregor. The Senior finished the season 18-9 overall.

Honorable Mentions

Jonathan Lewis (Custer), Tuckker Boe (Philip Area), Riley Scott (Custer), Gavin Risse (Bennett County), Cade Martian (Harding County), Jace Blasis (Philip Area), Landon Woodward (Custer), Braden Weiss (Custer), Thane Simons (Philip Area), Parker Noem (Custer), Charley Pravecek (Winner Area), Grey Gilbert (Hading County), Tanner Davis (Hill City)

