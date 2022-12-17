West River athletes dominated the state cross country scene this year.

The Rapid City Stevens boys and girls, Belle Fourche and Philip Area boys squads claimed team state championships in October.

Broncs runner Sawyer Clarkson and Raiders runner Simeon Birnbaum led the charge with individual state titles in Class A and Class AA, respectively. The two runners also garnered All-American honors.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West cross country team, highlighting the athletes who had standout performances this season.

Boys Runner of the Year: Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior wrapped up his final season of high school cross country with another sensational campaign.

Birnbaum capped the year with a second consecutive individual state title at 15 minutes 16.19 seconds to set the tone for Stevens’ team title. He recorded the best time in the state, regardless of class, at 14:39.2 at the NXR Heartland Regional.

Birnbaum wrapped up the season with a sixth-place finish (14:55.5) at the Nike Cross Nationals and a fourth-place finish (15:11.3) at the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals.

While Birnbaum's high school cross country days are over, he’ll be back next spring to defend his collection of track and field state championships before continuing his athletic and academic career at Oregon.

Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche

Like Birnbaum, Clarkson closed out 2022 with a team title, individual title and All-American honors. The senior claimed the Class A state championship at 15:30.28 to lead the Broncs to a team championship.

He finished with the second best time in the state, regardless of class, at 15:03.

Lane Krautschun, Belle Fourche

Krautschun transferred from Bison to Belle Fourche this offseason and made an immediate impact on the team.

The junior recorded the sixth best time in the state at 15:43.3 on Nov. 13 at the NXR Heartland Regional. He finished second at the Class A State Championship, behind his teammate Clarkson, at 16:06.24 to help push the Broncs to a team title.

Grady Loos, Rapid City Stevens

Loos finished fifth at the Class AA State Championship at 16:28.61. The Stevens junior recorded the 11th best time in the state, regardless of class, at the Heartland Preview in September with a 16:04.7 time.

Luke Rupert, Hill City

The Hill City boys finished second in Class A with 46 points behind Belle Fourche’s 38 points. The Rangers relied on their top runner, Ruepert, to set the tone this past season.

The junior finished third at State individually at 16:06.24 and recorded the 12th best time in the state at 16:12.1 on Oct. 6 at the Black Hills Conference XC Championships.

Girls Runner of the Year: Brionna Holso, Rapid City Stevens

Holso led the way as the Stevens girls claimed a team state championship this past October. Her performances garnered her All-American Honorable Mention honors.

The junior anchored the Raiders with a third-place individual finish at 17:58.2 at the Class AA State Championships. Holso also recorded the third best time in the state, regardless of class, with a 17:27.2 at the NXR Heartland Regional in November.

Peyton VanDeest, Spearfish

VanDeest stood her ground in Class AA this season en route to a fourth-place finish at State with a 18:18.09.

Her run at the state meet was the 12th fastest time in the state, regardless of class, and was the only middle schooler with a top 30 time this year.

Ashlan Blount, Red Cloud

Blount burst onto the scene this season and recorded the 13th best time in the state with an 18:20.5 at the Lakota Nation Invitational on Oct. 1.

Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud

Ecoffey put a bow on a fantastic cross country career with a third-place individual finish at the Class A State Meet at 18:58.04. The senior recorded the 17th best time in the state with an 18:27.7 at the Lakota Nation Invitational on Oct. 1.

Gracie Uhre, Rapid City Stevens

Uhre proved a pivotal part of the Raiders’ state championship squad. The junior placed seventh at state with a 19:08.89 and recorded the 19th best time in the state with an 18:35.1 at the Heartland Preview on Sept. 10.