The high school girls golf season was capped off by a state title won by Bison, which had finished runner-up last year and, with all four of its top players back, was determined to claiming the championship.

As the state golf tournaments were spread out among Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Brookings, local athletes at all three events managed to grind out top-five performances, and one particular athlete even earn a title.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Golf Team, highlighting West River athletes across all three classes who had standout performances on the links this season.

Golfer of the Year: Great Anderson, Bison

The junior averaged 88 this season, but stepped up her game the Class B state tournament and shot 81 and 82 for a two-round score of 163, which put her in a tie for first place.

Due to multiple delays caused by weather at Hart Ranch, the SDHSAA declared Anderson co-champion.

Anderson, who hit multiple drives over 220 yards at State, also placed ninth at the Region 6B tournament.

Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders junior shot a 153 (78-75) to finish the Class AA state tournament in Brookings in a three-way tie for third place to lead Stevens to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Phares also won the Raider Invite early in the season with a 79.

Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More

The Cavaliers eighth grader shot a 162 (79-83) at the Class A state tournament in Sioux Falls, finishing in fourth place for the second straight year.

Horning, whose first-round score of 79 at State was her best round of the season, also won the Region 4A championship in Belle Fourche with an 82 and the Black Hills Conference title in Custer with an 82, plus a playoff victory.

Allison Kahler, Bison

The Cardinals junior spent some time at the top of the field at the Class B state tournament, eventually finishing in a tie for third place after shooting a 168 (83-85).

Kahler, who averaged 83 this season and never shot over 87, won the Region 6B title with an 83. She also placed first in every event she competed in prior to State.

Kamri Kittleson, Jones County

Kittleson finished with a 168 (82-86) at the Class B state tournament to end in a tie for third place with Bison's Allison Kahler.

Honorable Mentions

Alison Kennedy, Spearfish; Cadence Kilmer, Spearfish; Lauren Knapp, Rapid City Stevens; Kamryn Shull, Rapid City Stevens; Taylor Wit, Rapid City Stevens; Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian; Karlie Cameron, White River; Devan Dougherty, Winner; Rylee Root, Winner; Gracie Root, Winner