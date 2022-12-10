Best of the West: Girls Soccer

This season, West River girls soccer featured four players who garnered All-State honors, five teams that qualified for state tournaments and a repeat Player of the Year.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Boys Soccer team, highlighting the student-athletes who had standout individual performances this season.

Player of the Year: Breanna Reagan, Rapid City Stevens

Reagan broke five Stevens program records this season, including most goals scored in a season (19), most career goals (49), most games with multiple goals (9), most goals scored in a game (6) and most assists in a game (3).

The sophomore also moved into second all-time in most games with a goal in a season (10).

Macy Stephens, St. Thomas More

The sophomore lettered for the Cavaliers five times and finished her career as as an All Black Hills Conference selection.

Emma Comes, Stevens

The senior scored four goals in the Raiders' opening-round win over Watertown in the Class AA State Tournament and proved a pivotal part of her team’s success at center striker.

Brooke Peotter, Spearfish

The junior earned an All-State Honorable Mention nod despite battling through injuries this season. She tallied four goals in limited action this season and verbally committed to continue her soccer career at the University of South Dakota upon graduation.

Trinity Reagan, Stevens

The senior was the only West River athlete to earn Class AA First Team All-State honors this season. Raiders head coach Luis Usera said her understanding of the game and distribution of the ball helped Stevens hold an average of 60% of possession time per game.

Maggie Preuss, Hot Springs

The junior midfielder earned First Team Class A All-State honors for her contributions on the Hot Springs co-ed boys team this season. Preuss led the team in assists, finished second in goals and was directly involved in 75% of the Bison's scoring.

Her physicality also drew attention as she won 70% of her duels, was second on the team in tackles and accounted for 46% of Hot Springs’ successful take-ons.

Madison Donovan, Spearfish

The sophomore defensive midfielder played a key role in ball-handling and distribution for the Spartans this season. Donovan earned Second Team All-State honors for her efforts and tallied three goals and one assist this season.

Mercy Godfrey, Central

The junior outside defender garnered the Cobblers’ top offensive award despite playing a defensive position. Head coach Mark Morgan said her vision allowed her to be a part of the team’s attack and keep opponents unbalanced by serving as an extra attacker.

Brooke Adel, Stevens

The senior defender served as the Raiders team captain and backbone of their defense, which surrendered just nine goals in 15 games. She was voted the team’s best defender and won the team’s Top Raider award.

Lanie Weaver, Central

The junior central defender earned team captain, team MVP and Second Team All-State honors for her efforts this season.

Morgan said that she is a fast and tenacious center back and had the perfect combination of skills to play the position for the Cobblers.

Gabby Robbins, St. Thomas More

The senior midfielder was the only First Team All-State selection for STM and finished her career as a three-time Black Hills All-Conference honoree.

Morgan Jost, Stevens

The junior goalie allowed just five goals on the season and helped the team post eight shutouts on the 2022 season. Jost also served as a team leader and Usera said she brought intensity that allowed her teammates to play with great confidence.

Honorable Mentions

Hannah Bjorkman (Spearfish), Lauren Peotter (Spearfish), Kaysie Dahl (Central), Audrey Sillanpaa (Stevens), Caley Murphy (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood)