The 11 members of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Soccer team, including Most Valuable Player, were selected from a group of players who excelled on the field this season and helped lead their teams.

MVP: Breanna Reagan, F (Rapid City Stevens)

Reagan's speed on the pitch was only equaled by her ball-striking ability this season. The freshman striker could outrun any defender and shoot the ball to spots on net where opposing goalkeepers couldn't get to, often at the same time.

She finished with 16 goals in 15 games, contributing 28% of the Raiders' team total, and chipped in seven assists for a 2.6 points-per-game average to help lead Stevens to a 13-3-1 record and a spot in the Class AA state championship game. Two of her goals were also game-winners.

Riley Schad, MF (Rapid City Stevens)

Shad was part of a lethal line of attack for the Raiders, collecting nine goals and 10 assists in her senior season, including two game-winners.

Brooke Peotter, F (Spearfish)

The sophomore attacker led her squad with more than 10 goals to help lead the Spartans to an 11-4-0 record and an appearance in the Class AA quarterfinals. Peotter was also a Second Team All-State selection.

Tessa Lucas, D (Spearfish)

The senior center back anchored a Spartans defense that averaged 1.2 goals-against per game, the fifth best mark in Class AA. A First-Team All-Conference selection, Lucas contributed to Spearfish's offense as well with several free-kick and penalty-kick goals.

Kylea Becker, MF (Rapid City Central)

The senior scored 14 goals and added three assists for the Cobblers this season. Becker also achieved a 28% shot percentage, good for second best for Central on a minimum of 10 shots.

Keyera Harmon, F (Rapid City Central)

The senior led the Cobblers in points this season, racking up 16 goals and three assists, earning a 23.9% shot percentage as Central achieved the sixth best goals-per-game average in Class AA

Leah Arnold, F (Rapid City Stevens)

The senior was third best for the Raiders in points this season, tallying six goals and five assists and putting away a pair of game-winners.

Taylor Wit, MF (Rapid City Stevens)

The senior broke a school record for career games this season, collecting 54 in total over her Raiders career. Wit helped operate the Stevens offense from the midfield position and aided in its run to the Class AA state title game.

Shea Ellender, D (Rapid City Stevens)

The senior scored the Raiders' lone goal in regulation during the Class AA state championship game, unloading a shot from more than 25 yards out. She finished the season with three goals as a defender, once of which served as a game-winner, and added one assist.

Jessica Matthew, MF (Sturgis)

The senior operated the Scoopers from the center midfielder position and tallied two goals and five assists.

Ava Gooch, GK (Spearfish)

The junior First Team All-Conference selection recorded four shutouts for the Spartans this season, achieving a goals-against average slightly above one per game.

Honorable Mentions

Tenly Synhorst (Rapid City Stevens), Callie Connell (Rapid City Stevens), Emma Comes (Rapid City Stevens), Morgan Jost (Rapid City Stevens), Hanna Bjorkman (Spearfish), Jacie Stephens (Rapid City Central)

