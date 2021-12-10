 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Best of the West: Girls Soccer

Best Of The West_Badge Only.jpg

The 11 members of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Soccer team, including Most Valuable Player, were selected from a group of players who excelled on the field this season and helped lead their teams.

MVP: Breanna Reagan, F (Rapid City Stevens) 

Breanna Reagan

Rapid City Stevens freshman Breanna Reagan attempts a penalty kick during the Class AA state championship against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Reagan's speed on the pitch was only equaled by her ball-striking ability this season. The freshman striker could outrun any defender and shoot the ball to spots on net where opposing goalkeepers couldn't get to, often at the same time.

She finished with 16 goals in 15 games, contributing 28% of the Raiders' team total, and chipped in seven assists for a 2.6 points-per-game average to help lead Stevens to a 13-3-1 record and a spot in the Class AA state championship game. Two of her goals were also game-winners.

Riley Schad, MF (Rapid City Stevens) 

Riley Schad

Rapid City Stevens senior Riley Schad dribbles around Sioux Falls Roosevelt sophomore Camryn Wilkinson during the Class AA state championship Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Shad was part of a lethal line of attack for the Raiders, collecting nine goals and 10 assists in her senior season, including two game-winners. 

Brooke Peotter, F (Spearfish) 

Brooke Peotter

Spearfish sophomore Brooke Peotter (left) celebrates with teammates as time expires in the Spartans win over Rapid City Stevens on Sept. 30 in Spearfish.

The sophomore attacker led her squad with more than 10 goals to help lead the Spartans to an 11-4-0 record and an appearance in the Class AA quarterfinals. Peotter was also a Second Team All-State selection.

Tessa Lucas, D (Spearfish) 

Tessa Lucas

Spearfish senior Tessa Lucas (22) crashes into Rapid City Stevens senior Riley Schad during a Sept. 30 game in Spearfish.

The senior center back anchored a Spartans defense that averaged 1.2 goals-against per game, the fifth best mark in Class AA. A First-Team All-Conference selection, Lucas contributed to Spearfish's offense as well with several free-kick and penalty-kick goals.

Kylea Becker, MF (Rapid City Central) 

Kylea Becker

Kylea Becker (left) celebrates scoring the go-ahead goal for Rapid City Central in the Cobblers' win over Rapid City Stevens on Sept. 21 at Sioux Park.

The senior scored 14 goals and added three assists for the Cobblers this season. Becker also achieved a 28% shot percentage, good for second best for Central on a minimum of 10 shots.

Keyera Harmon, F (Rapid City Central) 

Keyera Harmon

Rapid City Central's Keyera Harmon (25) fires a long shot in the second half of the Cobblers' 5-2 win over Mitchell in the first round of the Class AA state tournament.

The senior led the Cobblers in points this season, racking up 16 goals and three assists, earning a 23.9% shot percentage as Central achieved the sixth best goals-per-game average in Class AA

Leah Arnold, F (Rapid City Stevens) 

Leah Arnold

Rapid City Stevens senior Leah Arnold (left) tries to dribble around Sioux Falls Roosevelt junior Katie Spicer in the Class AA state championship game Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The senior was third best for the Raiders in points this season, tallying six goals and five assists and putting away a pair of game-winners.

Taylor Wit, MF (Rapid City Stevens) 

Taylor Wit

Rapid City Stevens senior Taylor Wit (right) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Isabel Peterson leap for a header during the Class AA State Championship on Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The senior broke a school record for career games this season, collecting 54 in total over her Raiders career. Wit helped operate the Stevens offense from the midfield position and aided in its run to the Class AA state title game.

Shea Ellender, D (Rapid City Stevens) 

Shea Ellender

Rapid City Stevens senior Shea Ellender (13) tries to keep possession from Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Selah Tabbert during the Class AA state championship game Oct. 16 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The senior scored the Raiders' lone goal in regulation during the Class AA state championship game, unloading a shot from more than 25 yards out. She finished the season with three goals as a defender, once of which served as a game-winner, and added one assist.

Jessica Matthew, MF (Sturgis) 

The senior operated the Scoopers from the center midfielder position and tallied two goals and five assists. 

Ava Gooch, GK (Spearfish) 

The junior First Team All-Conference selection recorded four shutouts for the Spartans this season, achieving a goals-against average slightly above one per game.   

Honorable Mentions

Tenly Synhorst (Rapid City Stevens), Callie Connell (Rapid City Stevens), Emma Comes (Rapid City Stevens), Morgan Jost (Rapid City Stevens), Hanna Bjorkman (Spearfish), Jacie Stephens (Rapid City Central)

