The nine members of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Tennis team, including Most Valuable Player, were selected from a group of players who excelled all year and at the state tournament.
MVP: Ella Hancock, Rapid City Christian
Ella Hancock dominated the Class A state tournament this fall, en route to claiming back-to-back championships in both singles and doubles, and she did so without dropping a set.
The Rapid City Christian senior lost just 11 games in her singles title run, beating Yankton's Maggie Schaefer 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the top-flight championship. She then partnered with Hannah Beckloff and double-bageled her first two-round opponents before securing the top-flight doubles title again with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Yankton.
Hannah Beckloff, RC Christian
The senior won the Flight 1 doubles state championship, along with partner Ella Hancock, and finished third in the Flight 2 singles draw.
Katie Denholm, St. Thomas More
The junior made a bit of an upset run in both singles and doubles at the state tournament. As the No. 3 seed in Flight 4 singles, she topped the No. 2 seed in three sets to reach the final, and as the No. 6 seed in Flight 2 doubles she and partner Sylvie Mortimer also reached the title match, beating the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds along the way.
Anna Mueller, Rapid City Stevens
The junior stormed her way to the Flight 3 singles state championship in Class AA, finishing off an undefeated 31-0 season with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the title match. She also went 28-1 at No. 3 doubles and ended in third place at State.
Peyton Ogle, Rapid City Stevens
Another 20-win season for the Raiders, the sophomore finished 23-6 at No. 2 singles and was runner-up at the state tournament. She also went 20-9 at No. 1 doubles and ended in fourth at State.
Zeah Rhyherd, RC Christian
The senior battled back from a set-down to force a decider against top-seeded Nora Krajewski in the Flight 3 championship at the Class A state tournament, ultimately falling to finish in second place. She also went three sets in the Flight 3 doubles title match and ended in second place.
Ali Scott, Rapid City Stevens
The junior went 22-8 at the No. 1 singles spot this season, finishing third at the state tournament. She added a 20-9 record at No. 1 doubles and came in fourth at State.
Abby Sherrill, Rapid City Stevens
The senior claimed the Flight 4 singles state title in Class AA, capping off a 26-2 record by winning the first-set tiebreaker 7-0 in the championship match before pulling away 6-1 in the second. She also earned a 24-4 mark at No. 2 doubles and finished runner-up at State.
Emma Thurness, Rapid City Stevens
The senior went unbeaten at No. 5 singles, capping off a 26-0 record with a state championship run where she didn't drop a set. She also put up a 24-4 mark at No. 3 doubles, finishing runner-up at State.
Honorable Mentions
Harper Keim (Rapid City Central), Sylvie Mortimer (St. Thomas More), Athena Franciliso (St. Thomas More, Katie Mondloch (Spearfish), Kaiya Parkin (Rapid City Stevens)