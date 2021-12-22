The nine members of the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Girls Tennis team, including Most Valuable Player, were selected from a group of players who excelled all year and at the state tournament.

MVP: Ella Hancock, Rapid City Christian

Ella Hancock dominated the Class A state tournament this fall, en route to claiming back-to-back championships in both singles and doubles, and she did so without dropping a set.

The Rapid City Christian senior lost just 11 games in her singles title run, beating Yankton's Maggie Schaefer 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the top-flight championship. She then partnered with Hannah Beckloff and double-bageled her first two-round opponents before securing the top-flight doubles title again with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Yankton.

Hannah Beckloff, RC Christian

The senior won the Flight 1 doubles state championship, along with partner Ella Hancock, and finished third in the Flight 2 singles draw.

Katie Denholm, St. Thomas More

The junior made a bit of an upset run in both singles and doubles at the state tournament. As the No. 3 seed in Flight 4 singles, she topped the No. 2 seed in three sets to reach the final, and as the No. 6 seed in Flight 2 doubles she and partner Sylvie Mortimer also reached the title match, beating the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds along the way.

Anna Mueller, Rapid City Stevens

The junior stormed her way to the Flight 3 singles state championship in Class AA, finishing off an undefeated 31-0 season with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the title match. She also went 28-1 at No. 3 doubles and ended in third place at State.

Peyton Ogle, Rapid City Stevens

Another 20-win season for the Raiders, the sophomore finished 23-6 at No. 2 singles and was runner-up at the state tournament. She also went 20-9 at No. 1 doubles and ended in fourth at State.

Zeah Rhyherd, RC Christian

The senior battled back from a set-down to force a decider against top-seeded Nora Krajewski in the Flight 3 championship at the Class A state tournament, ultimately falling to finish in second place. She also went three sets in the Flight 3 doubles title match and ended in second place.

Ali Scott, Rapid City Stevens

The junior went 22-8 at the No. 1 singles spot this season, finishing third at the state tournament. She added a 20-9 record at No. 1 doubles and came in fourth at State.

Abby Sherrill, Rapid City Stevens

The senior claimed the Flight 4 singles state title in Class AA, capping off a 26-2 record by winning the first-set tiebreaker 7-0 in the championship match before pulling away 6-1 in the second. She also earned a 24-4 mark at No. 2 doubles and finished runner-up at State.

Emma Thurness, Rapid City Stevens

The senior went unbeaten at No. 5 singles, capping off a 26-0 record with a state championship run where she didn't drop a set. She also put up a 24-4 mark at No. 3 doubles, finishing runner-up at State.

Honorable Mentions

Harper Keim (Rapid City Central), Sylvie Mortimer (St. Thomas More), Athena Franciliso (St. Thomas More, Katie Mondloch (Spearfish), Kaiya Parkin (Rapid City Stevens)

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0