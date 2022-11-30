 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the West: Girls Tennis

BOTW 2022 Graphic

It was another wildly successful fall for girls tennis in Rapid City. Not only did one player win the Flight 1 singles and Flight 2 doubles state championship in one class, but several individual state championships were won in another to power Rapid City Stevens to a dominating repeat team championship performance. Moreover, the feats accomplished at the state tournaments this fall were done in front of home fans at Rapid City's own Sioux Park. 

Player of the Year: Athena Franciliso, St. Thomas More 

Athena Franciliso

St. Thomas More's Athena Franciliso returns a shot while competing against Pierre's Sydney Tedrow in the Class A state tournament No. 1 singles championship match Oct. 4 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Only a sophomore, Franciliso didn't drop a set and lost only 11 games en route to winning the Flight 1 singles championship in the Class A state tournament in October, beating Pierre's Sydney Tedrow 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

She then partnered with teammate Shriya Gangineni and the duo captured the Flight 2 state title.

Allison Hill, Rapid City Christian 

Allison Hill

Rapid City Christian's Allison Hill hits a backhand shot in No. 3 singles action during the first day of the Class A state tournament on Oct. 3 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

The Lady Comets junior won the Class A Flight 3 singles championship, dropping only 12 games and winning the final 6-4, 6-2 over STM's Katelyn Denholm. Hill and partner Katie Palmer also pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, beating the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the Flight 2 doubles draw before falling to STM in the final.   

Anna Mueller, Rapid City Stevens

Anna Mueller

Rapid City Stevens senior Anna Mueller competes in No. 3 doubles with teammate Lindsey Pfingston in the championship match on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament Oct. 7 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

The Raiders senior finished off her high school career with a perfect 30-0 record this fall, culminating in a dominating Class AA state tournament performance where she dropped just one game en route to winning the Flight 3 singles championship for the second straight year.

Mueller, a back-to-back Best of the West selection, also won the Flight 3 doubles title as the No. 1 seed with partner Lindsey Pfingston. 

Kaiya Parkin, Rapid City Stevens

Kaiya Parkin

Rapid City Stevens senior Kaiya Parkin competes in the No. 2 doubles championship match with teammate Bella Scott on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament Oct. 7 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Parkin joined Mueller as a two-time state champion for the Raiders, overcoming a one-set deficit in the title match to win the Flight 4 draw with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 victory.

The win capped off a 29-1 season record for the senior. 

Bella Scott, Rapid City Stevens 

Bella Scott

Rapid City Stevens' Bella Scott competes in the No. 2 doubles championship match with teammate Kaiya Parkin on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament Oct. 7 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Only a freshman, Scott showed out at the Class AA state tournament, winning the Flight 5 singles championship as the No. 1 seed to cap off 31-1 season record.

She also finished runner-up in the Flight 2 doubles draw with partner Kaiya Parkin.  

Evelyn Haar, Rapid City Stevens 

Evelyn Haar

Rapid City Stevens' Evelyn Haar, celebrates after defeating O'Gorman's Ellie Huber in the No. 6 singles championship on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament Oct. 7 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

The Raiders senior captured her first and last state championship in dramatic fashion at the Class AA state tournament, legging out an 11-9 second-set tiebreaker to win the Flight 6 title.

Haar finished the year with a 31-1 season record.

Shriya Gangineni, St. Thomas More

Shriya Gangineni

St. Thomas More's Shriya Gangineni returns a hit in No. 2 singles during the first day of the Class A state tournament Oct. 3 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

The Cavaliers freshman captured the Class A Flight 2 doubles championship with partner Athena Franciliso, dropping only 10 games in the tournament and beating Rapid City Christian 8-2 in the final.

Gangineni also finished fourth in the Flight 2 singles draw.

Lindsey Pfingston, Rapid City Stevens

Lindsey Pfingston

Rapid City Stevens' Lindsey Pfingston competes in No. 3 doubles with teammate Anna Mueller in the championship match on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament Oct. 7 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

The Raiders senior claimed her first championship by the winning the Class AA Flight 3 doubles title with partner Anna Mueller, the duo losing only 12 games during the tournament.

The tournament run capped off a perfect 31-0 season record for Pfingston.

Honorable Mentions

Ali Scott, Rapid City Stevens; Peyton Ogle, Rapid City Stevens; Riley Geyer, Rapid City Christian; Katie Palmer, Rapid City Christian; Tetiana Ryherd, Rapid City Christian; Monica Whitman, Rapid City Christian; Katie Denholm, St. Thomas More; Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More; Amity Strand, St. Thomas More; Katie Mondloch, Spearfish; Ava Iszler, Spearfish; Lindsey Huck, Spearfish

