Best of the West: Girls Tennis

It was another wildly successful fall for girls tennis in Rapid City. Not only did one player win the Flight 1 singles and Flight 2 doubles state championship in one class, but several individual state championships were won in another to power Rapid City Stevens to a dominating repeat team championship performance. Moreover, the feats accomplished at the state tournaments this fall were done in front of home fans at Rapid City's own Sioux Park.

Player of the Year: Athena Franciliso, St. Thomas More

Only a sophomore, Franciliso didn't drop a set and lost only 11 games en route to winning the Flight 1 singles championship in the Class A state tournament in October, beating Pierre's Sydney Tedrow 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

She then partnered with teammate Shriya Gangineni and the duo captured the Flight 2 state title.

Allison Hill, Rapid City Christian

The Lady Comets junior won the Class A Flight 3 singles championship, dropping only 12 games and winning the final 6-4, 6-2 over STM's Katelyn Denholm. Hill and partner Katie Palmer also pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, beating the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the Flight 2 doubles draw before falling to STM in the final.

Anna Mueller, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior finished off her high school career with a perfect 30-0 record this fall, culminating in a dominating Class AA state tournament performance where she dropped just one game en route to winning the Flight 3 singles championship for the second straight year.

Mueller, a back-to-back Best of the West selection, also won the Flight 3 doubles title as the No. 1 seed with partner Lindsey Pfingston.

Kaiya Parkin, Rapid City Stevens

Parkin joined Mueller as a two-time state champion for the Raiders, overcoming a one-set deficit in the title match to win the Flight 4 draw with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 victory.

The win capped off a 29-1 season record for the senior.

Bella Scott, Rapid City Stevens

Only a freshman, Scott showed out at the Class AA state tournament, winning the Flight 5 singles championship as the No. 1 seed to cap off 31-1 season record.

She also finished runner-up in the Flight 2 doubles draw with partner Kaiya Parkin.

Evelyn Haar, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior captured her first and last state championship in dramatic fashion at the Class AA state tournament, legging out an 11-9 second-set tiebreaker to win the Flight 6 title.

Haar finished the year with a 31-1 season record.

Shriya Gangineni, St. Thomas More

The Cavaliers freshman captured the Class A Flight 2 doubles championship with partner Athena Franciliso, dropping only 10 games in the tournament and beating Rapid City Christian 8-2 in the final.

Gangineni also finished fourth in the Flight 2 singles draw.

Lindsey Pfingston, Rapid City Stevens

The Raiders senior claimed her first championship by the winning the Class AA Flight 3 doubles title with partner Anna Mueller, the duo losing only 12 games during the tournament.

The tournament run capped off a perfect 31-0 season record for Pfingston.

Honorable Mentions

Ali Scott, Rapid City Stevens; Peyton Ogle, Rapid City Stevens; Riley Geyer, Rapid City Christian; Katie Palmer, Rapid City Christian; Tetiana Ryherd, Rapid City Christian; Monica Whitman, Rapid City Christian; Katie Denholm, St. Thomas More; Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More; Amity Strand, St. Thomas More; Katie Mondloch, Spearfish; Ava Iszler, Spearfish; Lindsey Huck, Spearfish