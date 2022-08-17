Best of the West: Legion Baseball

West River Legion Baseball teams in Class A and Class B teams put together exceptional seasons in the summer of 2022.

All four West River teams in Class A (Rapid City Post 22, Rapid City Post 320, Sturgis Post 33 and Spearfish Post 164) reached the first round of the playoffs. Post 22 and Post 320 both advanced to the state tournament, the Stars’ first State bid since 2016, and the Hardhats won their 44th state title.

In Class B, Winner/Colome Post 169 won Region 7B and advanced all the way to the state title game to finish as the runner-up.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West American Legion Baseball team, highlighting the student-athletes who had standout individual performances this season.

Player of the Year: Amarion Sailer (Rapid City Post 22)

Sailer played a major role both in the field and at the plate for the Hardhats this season.

The outfielder led the team in batting average, hitting .373, with a 1.046 OPS. He also accounted for team-highs in runs and RBIs with 69 and 47, respectively. Sailer hit four home runs on the year.

Lane Darrow, OF (Rapid City Post 320)

Darrow proved a force at the plate for the Stars, leading the team in virtually every offensive category.

The center fielder finished the year with a .420 batting average and a 1.118 OPS. Darrow scored 56 runs and racked up 45 RBIs.

Gavyn Dansby, OF (Rapid City Post 320)

Dansby finished the season as the leadoff hitter for the Stars and led the way in batting average entering the state tournament.

He finished the season hitting .407 with a .962 OPS and added 26 RBIs, 41 runs and a team-high 17 stolen bases.

Ridge Inhofer, OF (Sturgis Post 33)

Inhofer put up video game numbers at the plate for the Titans. He finished the year with a .514 batting average, 1.288 OPS, 23 runs, 15 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Aiden Barfuss, OF (Winner/Colome Post 169)

Barfuss led the way for Winner/Colome in batting average, OPS, RBIs and home runs in 2022. He hit .588 with a 1.691 OPS, eight homers, 35 RBIs and 23 runs.

Alex Dietrich, 3B (Rapid City Post 22)

Dietrich finished the season with a .262 batting average, .722 OPS, 32 RBIs, 19 runs and a .961 fielding percentage.

Wilson Kieffer, SS (Rapid City Post 22)

Kieffer looked impressive in his first season as a starter in the middle infield for the Hardhats. He finished with a .903 fielding percentage with 24 double plays, a .267 batting average in the nine-hole, 21 RBIs and 37 runs.

Jace Wetzler, 2B (Rapid City Post 320)

Wetzler finished the year with a .298 batting average, team-best .978 fielding percentage, 10 double plays, 22 RBIs and 35 runs.

Hayden Holec, 1B (Rapid City Post 22)

Holec finished the year with a .329 batting average, .891 OPS, 23 RBIs and 19 runs.

Bryan Roselles, C (Rapid City Post 320)

Roselles finished with a .290 batting average, .707 OPS,19 runs, 22 RBIs and four stolen bases.

Wyatt Anderson, P/INF (Rapid City Post 22)

Anderson pitched 68 2/3 innings for the Hardhats with 13 starts, 17 appearances and a 5-4 record. He finished the year with a team-best 2.14 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Palmer Jacobs, P (Rapid City Post 22)

Jacobs proved an exceptional ace for the Hardhats with an 8-3 record and one save in 83 1/3 innings over 13 starts and 17 appearances. He finished with a 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Jett Wetzler, P (Rapid City Post 320)

Wetzler finished the season as the No. 1 pitcher for the Stars and threw 60 innings over 10 stars and 13 appearances. He recorded a 2.68 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Harrison Good, P/OF (Rapid City Post 22)

Good’s numbers on the mound may not jump off the page, but his effort as a starting pitcher in the state championship game secured the Hardhats’ 44th title. He pitched a complete game and allowed just one run in the 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East.

Good also proved a force at the plate with a .323 batting average, 52 runs and 41 RBIs.

Honorable Mentions

Zeke Farlee (Rapid City Post 22), Kai Jackson (Rapid City Post 22), Gabe Heck (Belle Fourche Post 32), Jimmy Rogers (Rapid City Post 320), Joey Cole (Winner/Colome Post 169), Ashton Klein (Winner/Colome Post 169)