Volleyball in West River never ceases to provide some of the state's most entertaining contests, and 2022 was no different.

Teams in every single class earn the right to play in their respective state tournament — Rapid City Stevens, Belle Fourche and Burke — and their athletes got to show off their abilities on the biggest stage, while others provided much entertainment in the Black Hills and the Great Plains of Western South Dakota.

Presented here is the Rapid City Journal's Best of the West Volleyball team, highlighting the student-athletes who had standouts performances on the hardwood this season.

First Team

Player of the Year: Mataya Ward, Belle Fourche

The junior outside hitter could really hammer down a spike for the Broncs this season.

A Best of the West honorable mention last year, Ward racked up 537 kills, 441 digs and added 89 aces to lead Belle Fourche to a 32-9 record and an eighth-place finish at the Class A State Tournament in Sioux Falls.

Ward received a First Team All-State selection for her performance, and was Black Hills All-Conference. She also participates in basketball, track and field and rodeo.

Adisyn Indahl, Burke

The senior outside hitter was named Class B Miss Volleyball by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association after guiding the Cougars to a 32-6 record, the best mark in the class, and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

Indahl collected 520 kills, 56 aces and 514 digs this season, earning a First Team All-State selection.

Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian

The senior outside hitter finished with 492 kills, 41 aces and 297 digs to help lead the Lady Comets to a 29-7 record, the best mark in the Black Hills Conference, and an appearance in the Class A SoDak 16.

Kieffer wrapped up her high school career with 2,298 kills and a 94% serving percentage. She received a Second Team All-State selection this season.

Macey Wathen, Rapid City Stevens

The senior middle hitter earned 341 kills, 387 digs and served in 44 aces to help lead the Raiders to a 23-15 record and their first Class AA State Tournament berth since 2019, where they finished eighth.

Wathen earned a Second Team All-State selection for her efforts this fall.

Carsyn Mettler, Rapid City Stevens

The senior setter/right side combo tallied 819 assists and 342 digs for the Raiders, but she also poured in 213 kills and 39 aces.

Mettler earned a Second Team All-State selection for her dual-threat performance this season.

Alyn Spry, Philip

The 5-foot-4 junior libero picked up 556 digs for the Lady Scotties this season, pouring in 64 aces to lead Philip to a 19-12 record and earn an All-State honorable mention.

Second Team

Ana Egge, Rapid City Christian

Perhaps nobody serves the ball better than Egge, who racked up 102 aces at a very effective 90% serving efficiency. The junior outside hitter finished this season with 425 kills, 32 blocks and 307 digs, making her one of the most underrated players in the state.

Reese Ross, St. Thomas More

Ross poured in 545 kills for the Cavaliers this season, adding 447 digs to help lead the STM squad to an 18-17 record.

The senior outside hitter is the defending Best of the West Class A Girls Basketball Player of the Year and has signed to play basketball at the University of the Utah.

TyAnn Mortenson, Faith

The sophomore middle hitter collected 417 kills, 101 blocks, 29 aces and 123 digs for the Lady Longhorns this season, leading Faith to a 21-13 record.

Mortensen earned a Second Team All-State selection for her performance.

Peyton Ostenson, Edgemont

A Best of the West honorable mention last year, the senior outside hitter earned herself a Second Team All-State selection after tallying 417 kills, 101 blocks, 29 aces and 123 digs for the Moguls this season.

Peyton Rankin, Jones County

The senior setter earned Second Team All-State recognition after collecting 680 assists for the Coyotes this year. But she wasn't done there, however, adding 62 aces along with 126 digs and 64 kills for good measure, leading Jones County to a 30-2 record, the best winning percentage in the entire state.

Callie Wince, Spearfish

The senior libero fell only one dig shy of 500 for the Spartans this season, adding 61 aces to earn a Black Hills All-Conference selection.

Best of the rest

Kailee Frank, Burke; Mallory Valburg, Jones County; Jadyn Jenson, Jones County; Gabby Miller, New Underwood; Maria Bouman, Spearfish; Allyson Cass, Custer; Gabby Gabrowska-Hoyle, Douglas; Megan Lee, St. Thomas More; Ava Mitchell, Rapid City Stevens; Sydney Wathen, Rapid City Stevens Lily McCarty, Belle Fourche; Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche