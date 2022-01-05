Presented here are the nine members of the Rapid City Journal's 2021 Best of the West volleyball team. This list is comprised of the top athletes who were exemplary in their respective position on the court this fall.

MVP: Olivia Kieffer, OH (Rapid City Christian)

Kieffer was a dominant force for the Lady Comets this season. As a junior, she led all of Class A with 519 kills, the only player to eclipse 500, and tossed in 61 aces along with 14 blocks. She was also a strong defensive presence, collecting 329 digs to help lead Rapid City Christian to a 25-10 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16.

Ellie Brozik, OH (Winner)

In her senior campaign, Brozik tallied 405 kills and 89 aces, while picking up 329 digs and 167 assists to lead the Warriors to an 18-14 record and a Class A SoDak 16 berth.

Emily Comes, MH (Harding County)

The senior racked up 334 kills and 52 aces on offense, while tallying 339 digs and adding a dozen blocks on defense.

Anna Egge, OH (Rapid City Christian)

Egge baffled opponents with her serve, finishing her sophomore season with an impressive 114 aces. She also collected 366 kills, 278 digs and added 27 blocks for the Lady Comets.

Kaylin Garza, MH (Belle Fourche)

Opposition found it difficult to get balls past Garza, who ended her senior season with 63 blocks. She also collected 295 kills, 61 aces and 84 digs for the Broncs.

Dani Godkin, S (St. Thomas More)

Godkin totaled 529 assists as a senior, dumping in the occasional kill and finishing with 106. She also served in 44 aces and picked up 15 blocks for a Cavaliers squad that went 22-14.

Copper Lurz, OH (Philip)

Lurz amassed 534 kills in her senior campaign, while totaling 359 digs, 47 blocks and pouring in 75 aces for a Lady Scotties team that reached the Class B SoDak 16.

Mikayla Regevig, L (Douglas)

Along with her 388 digs, the Patriots' libero added 13 kills while chipping in 18 aces and 20 assists.

Abby Siemonsma, S (Hill City)

The senior collected 707 assists to help lead the Rangers to the Class A state tournament, the only West River team across all three classes to do so. Siemonsma also tallied 100 kills, served in 49 aces and picked up 242 blocks for Hill City, which finished the season with a 27-9 record.

Honorable Mentions

Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche, Peyton Ostenson (Edgemont), Reese Ross (STM), Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche), Callie Wince (Spearfish), Kellie Jean Walking-Eagle (Pine Ridge), Karlin Tiegen (Harding County), Joellen Cano (Sturgis), Jaylen Nachtigal (Hot Springs)

