Betty White's birthday a gift for animal shelters

Animal shelters in the Black Hills happily accepted gifts on Betty White’s birthday.

The actress and animal activist, who died Dec. 31, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday. In her honor, a #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraged everyone to donate $5 to a local animal shelter.

“It’s been kind of an active morning. It’s been wonderful,” said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City. “We have had people coming in the door with financial donations and … other than financial donations, we’ve gotten cat food, dog food, things like that. It’s really super.”

The Humane Society of the Black Hills also organized a Facebook fundraiser that received more than $1,500 by mid-afternoon Monday.

Steinley said the shelter is grateful for donations of any size or amount. A wish list of needed items is posted at hsbh.org/wish-list/. The shelter currently has a lower than usual number of animals for adoption – 13 dogs, 21 cats and seven bunnies – but will get busier as spring arrives.

“It’s been really neat watching this happen for Betty White,” Steinley said. “Every single donation is welcome equally. It’s been a good day.”

Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs needs people to adopt animals, as well as give donations. The shelter currently has 70 dogs and more than 110 cats in its care.

Manager Bruce Truth said the Humane Society had received some in-person and online donations as a result of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“We could always use more money. We could always use food and blankets, kitty litter, Purina cat food,” Truth said. “We always need homes (for the animals).”

A wish list of needed items is posted at battlemountainhumanesociety.org/wish-list/.

The Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter is not open to the public on Mondays. The shelter posted on its Facebook page encouraging people to mail donations in honor of Betty White to 1140 Otter Road, Sturgis, SD 57785.

The Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish was thrilled that the #BettyWhiteChallenge raised community awareness and generated donations.

“People are coming in and donating just for Betty White so we’re seeing new faces, which is nice,” shelter employee Jodi Harbott said. “We’re giving them tours of the shelter. That awareness is nice. People that have never been here before are looking at our building and our animals. That’s a big plus, too.”

Harbott said the shelter received some supplies and quite a few monetary donations in person and online on Monday. Some donations came in last week in anticipation of Betty White’s birthday. A wish list of needed items is posted at westernhillshumanesociety.com/shelter-wish-list.

The financial support is especially beneficial because the shelter is a no-kill facility.

“Our vet bills are quite high,” Harbott said. “It’s nice to have help with the vet bills, but we need other stuff, too. We can use bleach, high-quality dry cat food and dog food, garbage bags, stuff you need for cleaning.”

The shelter currently has its lowest number of animals in years, Harbott said – three dogs and about 15 cats – and is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s nice. We’re getting a lot of animals adopted,” she said, adding that the shelter gets busier in the spring.

“It would be nice to have Betty White Day every Jan. 17,” Harbott said.

Oglala Pet Project in Kyle could not be reached Monday. Their wish list of needed items is posted at oglalapetproject.org/donateshopvolunteer.

