BH-Mines rivalry goes the 'Rockers way

"We're just thankful for any opportunity that we get to play," Thompson said. "It's been a crazy year. We're just trying to have the right perspective and make the most out of any opportunity that we have when we step out on the court."

To get things going, Thompson said they have to get tougher defensively, especially at the post and rebound.

"I think offensively everything will take care of ourselves; I like our team a lot," he said. "We just have to learn to be a little tougher inside with everyone that we got."

The Jackets are at Chadron State Tuesday and host Metro State-Denver Friday and Colorado Christian Saturday.

Glenn said they want to go out and be competitive and play well. Looking at their roster, he said there is a lot of future.

"We're just stressing to focus on us and play our way and see what happens," he said. "If we win, that is great, but we need to go back next week and try to continue to get better."

Mines is at Colorado Colorado Springs Friday. The originally scheduled game at New Mexico Highlands has been canceled.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0