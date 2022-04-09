BH Services a boost for workers, employers

Productive employment is a vital part of life for many people, providing an income, a sense of purpose, and social and emotional connection. BH Services, a division of Black Hills Works, works side by side with adults who have disabilities to support them as they find meaningful jobs with businesses and organizations in the Rapid City area and at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

BH Services is now hiring team leads who assist Black Hills Works clients such as Tiffany Bosanco. She been a client of Black Hills Works for 21 years. During the summers, she works on a team for Xanterra at Mount Rushmore in the Carvers' Café.

In unique arrangements known as small group supportment employment, BH Services team leads support employees such as Bosanco they can succeed at their jobs. Adults with disabilities gain job skills and develop independence while contributing to their community.

Bosanco greet customers from around the nation at Carvers' Café while busing tables and cleaning. Bosanco is known for her infectious laugh and her smile.

“We are blessed to have these employees (from BH Services) each summer,” said Keith Cook, Xanterra general manager. “They provide our visitors with exceptional service and often memorable conversations. I’m looking forward to their return next summer.”

“Working at Mount Rushmore is the best job ever. The people are nice. I made new friends and I can’t wait to go back next year,” Bosanco said.

Monument Health is another employer that reaps the rewards of contracting with BH Services to fill employment needs. A team assists with packaging various kits for clinics and the hospital. The tourism and travel industry, grocery stores and more have benefitted from the employees who come to them from BH Services.

While fulfilling a need for productive workers in the local economy, Bosanco and other Black Hills Work clients dispel misconceptions about people with intellectual disabilities. The result is a more inclusive community for everyone, and opportunities to build relationships with non-disabled peers.

“I supervise their work experience, but it really becomes a friendship over time,” said Paul Warren, who has worked for BH Services for more than 20 years supervising employment teams. “We meet (adults with intellectual disabilities) where they’re at, teaching them how to become independent [and] giving them the knowledge to make their own choices.”

Carl Dixon, who has been employed with BH Services for several decades, appreciates the versatility of his job supervising teams. The job brings variety and no day is the same. He values the supportive attitude of the company and notes that BH Services “realizes that employees are its greatest asset and works to help them be the best that they can be.”

For more information about BH Services, go to blackhillsworks.org/get-involved/business-support/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0