BH Speedway to kick off Sunday

Kirchoff said Friday afternoon that the track, because of the recent rains, looks "very soupy," with a lot of saturation,

"We don't need to worry about watering this week, and I think we'll be good there," he said. "The hope is by the time Sunday rolls around, we have enough sunshine and wind to help dry it out. That's what we need to make this work. You can't play in a mud hole."

The opening night was also pushed to Sunday because of the various virtual graduations that are going on this weekend.

"We're as anxious as everyone else to get out there and get the race cars going, but obviously you have to take care of your family obligations, and this graduation is much more special than others just because of what everybody has gone through," he said. "We wanted to push it back to accommodate that, plus the traveling driver gets a little more of a break to get here."

While socially distancing is nationally known, Kirchoff said they are making sure that when people come in, if they are in a group of two for instance, they can sit where ever they want. He suggests fans show up earlier than later, especially if they have to spread people out.