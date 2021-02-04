BHSU AD Jhett Albers announces retirement

He was a successful three-sport athlete in high school and an All-Conference, All-District, and Academic All-American for the Yellow Jacket football team in the mid-1980s.

"I am extremely grateful to BHSU for the opportunities provided me over the past 22 years, said Albers, "I have been fortunate to be surrounded by tremendous people who have contributed greatly to the success of the programs as well as supporting me as leader. I will miss the day-to-day interactions and relationships that have been developed over the years and will treasure many memories.

"It is an exciting time for BHSU and I look forward to continuing to follow and support Yellow Jacket athletics. My wife Kathy and I are excited for the future and are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives. Once a Yellow Jacket, always a Yellow Jacket."

As AD, Albers was selected NAIA-ADA DAC Athletic Director of the year in 2008-09. BHSU was awarded the DAC Commissioner's Cup in 2007-08, and runner up in 2008-09 & 2009-10.

In 2009-2010 Albers stepped down from his head coaching and part-time AD position to become the full-time Director of Athletics to successfully lead BHSU and Yellow Jacket athletics through the transition from NAIA to NCAA DII.