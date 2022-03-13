BHSU advances to Division II Sweet 16, will face RMAC foe Colorado Mesa

Black Hills State men's basketball knocked off No. 2 West Texas A&M 91-77 Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA DII Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (24-7) had three scorers with 20-point performances in Joel Scott, Sindou Cisse and Sava Dukic as the team shot a collective 61% percent from the field while scoring 50 points in the paint.

"It's just one game, and that's how we've thought all year," said BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson. "We feel like we can go up with anyone, and Texas A&M is one of the better teams in the country. We got great looks all night long and guys stepped up."

Scott recorded his 19th double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Cisse went 9 of 11 from the field and had seven rebounds to go with his 20 points. Dukic also had 20 points, going 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Adam Moussa dished out a team-best four assists while scoring 13 points and hauling in seven rebounds, while Ryker Cisarik came down with a career-best eight boards while scoring seven, and Tommy Donovan finished with eight points.

The Yellow Jackets got out to a quick 7-2 lead with a Moussa 3-pointer and layups from Scott and Cisse, but the Buffaloes came back to even things up at 7-7 before back-and-forth play commenced.

Three straight makes from Dukic, Donovan and Scott extended the BHSU lead to 15-9 until West Texas A&M countered and the score was locked at 20-20 midway through the first half.

BHSU followed by rattling off an 8-0 run, highlighted by a pair of Moussa 3s to go up 28-20. A few minutes later, back-to-back Cisse layups put the Yellow Jacket lead into double-figures at 32-22 with 6:54 to go in the first half.

West Texas A&M cut into the BHSU lead ahead of halftime, drawing back to within two, 41-39, with under two minutes left, but Scott dropped six straight down the stretch before a last-second Dukic layup gave the Yellow Jackets a 47-40 advantage going into the break.

Out of the locker room, a 10-0 spurt from the Yellow Jackets put their lead back to double-digits when a Moussa 3, followed by a Scott free throw, extended the lead to 59-45 with 13:50 remaining in the game.

BHSU slowly built its lead over the next few minutes until a Dukic trey with 8:14 left put the Yellow Jackets ahead 71-55, their largest lead of the game, but the Buffaloes closed the gap, using an 8-0 run, to cut their deficit in half and make it a 75-67 game with 4:35 to play.

Layups from Cisse and Dukic late in the game pushed the Yellow Jackets' lead to 87-74 as the clock ticked under 90 seconds.

Down the stretch, a Cisarik layup and pair of free throws in the final seconds iced the 91-77 victory.

The Yellow Jackets move on to the Sweet 16 and will play No. 4 Colorado Mesa at 6 p.m. MT Tuesday.

