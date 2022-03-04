BHSU advances to RMAC Championship with win over UCCS

Black Hills State defeated the University of Colorado at Colorado State 86-77 in the semifinals of RMAC Men's Basketball Tournament Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The win earned top-seeded BHSU a spot in the RMAC Championship game Saturday against Regis. It marks the first appearance in the title game for BHSU since the 2018-19 season and its second appearance all time.

The Yellow Jackets entered the halftime break with a 43-29 lead but the Mountain Lions surged back in the second half. UCCS brought the game within six points after a Jon'il Fugett 3-pointer with 48 seconds to play, but it proved too late.

BHSU led for 39 minutes and 38 seconds and never trailed in the contest.

Three players finished in double figures for BHSU, including a pair with double-doubles. Joel Scott led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal. The junior connected on 15 of 16 shots from the field and knocked down both of his shots from distance.

Adam Moussa also recorded a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sindou Cisse chimed in with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Tommy Donovan added nine points for the Yellow Jackets.

The Mountain Lions also finished with three double-digit scorers in Alijah Comithier (21 points), Fugett (20 points) and Bobby Martin (10 points).

The Yellow Jackets shot the lights out at the Young Center. They converted 60% of their shots from the field on 36 of 60 shooting and cashed in seven 3-pointers.

BHSU relied on a strong inside presence as it outscored UCCS 48-24 in the paint despite finishing minus-one in rebound margin.

The Yellow Jackets host No. 6 Regis in the Championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Young Center.

