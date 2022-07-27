BHSU announces men's, women's basketball schedules

Black Hills State men's basketball has released its 2022-23 regular season schedule, which features five non-conference games and 12 home games within the 28-game slate.

The Yellow Jackets, the defending RMAC champions, open the season on the road, heading down to the Conference Challenge hosted by Oklahoma Christian to take on Arkansas Fort Smith on Nov. 11 and Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 12.

The next weekend features another road tournament, this time at the RMAC-NSIC Challenge in Sioux Falls to take on MSU Moorhead on Nov. 18 and Augustana on Nov. 19.

The team will play its home opener on Nov. 23 against Montana State Billings, which will also conclude BHSU's non-conference slate.

RMAC play begins in Rapid City against rival South Dakota Mines on Nov. 28 before a weekend back home against Regis on Dec. 2 and UC Colorado Springs on Dec. 3.

A road trip to Metro State (Dec. 9) and Colorado Mines (Dec. 10) will follow before BHSU heads back home to face New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 16.

Following winter break, the Yellow Jackets hit the road and travel to Adams State on Dec. 30 and Fort Lewis on Dec. 31.

They play one more on the road, at Western Colorado on Jan. 6, before heading home to take on Colorado Mesa on Jan. 13 and Westminster on Jan. 14.

BHSU hits the road again to face New Mexico Highlands on Jan. 20 and CSU Pueblo on Jan. 21, but then returns home for four straight, taking on South Dakota Mines (Jan. 24), Colorado Christian (Jan. 26), Colorado Mines (Feb. 3) and Metro State (Feb. 4).

Two more road games at UC Colorado Springs on Feb. 10 and Regis on Feb. 11 precede the final homestand for the Yellow Jackets, who will host Fort Lewis on Feb. 17 and Adams State on Feb. 18.

The Yellow Jackets will wrap up the regular season at Colorado Christian on Feb. 22 and Chadron State on Feb. 23.

The RMAC Tournament will begin Feb. 28 and conclude with the championship game on March 4.

BHSU women's basketball schedule

Black Hills State University's women's basketball team has released its 2022-2023 schedule, which features six non-conference contests and 15 home games included in the 29-game campaign.

The Yellow Jackets will begin their season on the road against Idaho State University on Friday, Nov. 4 in Pocatello, Idaho before hosting the next four contests at the Donald E. Young Center: they will be taking on Texas A&M International (Nov. 11), Texas A&M-Kingsville (Nov. 12), University of Mary (Nov. 16), and Minot State (Nov. 17).

BHSU will compete in its final non-conference matchup on Nov. 22, traveling to Billings, Montana to take on Montana State Billings. RMAC play will kick off for the Yellow Jackets on the road as they take on rival South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Nov. 28.

Basketball will return to the Donald E. Young Center for two games against Regis (Dec. 2) and UCCS (Dec. 3).

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road once again Dec. 9-10 for contests against Metro State and Colorado Mines, respectively, then return home to take on New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 16 to conclude play before winter break.

Following the break, the Yellow Jackets will be on the road for three more games against Adams State (Dec. 30), Fort Lewis (Dec. 31), then concluding with Western Colorado (Jan. 6).

The Yellow Jackets come back to Spearfish for three more contests against South Dakota Mines (Jan. 10), Colorado Mesa (Jan. 13), and Westminster (Jan. 14). The Yellow Jackets will compete in another pair of road games against New Mexico Highlands (Jan. 20) and CSU Pueblo (Jan. 21).

The Donald E. Young Center will play host to three more as the Yellow Jackets take on CCU (Jan. 26), Colorado Mines (Feb. 3), and Metro State (Feb. 10).

BHSU will head to Colorado for another pair of road games against UCCS (Feb. 10) and Regis (Feb. 11).

The final four games of the regular season will see two home and two road games for the Yellow Jackets, with the final home meetings taking place against Fort Lewis (Feb. 17) and Adams State (Feb. 18) before a final road campaign against CCU (Feb. 22) and Chadron State (Feb. 23).

The first round of the RMAC tournament is slated for Feb. 28, with the semifinals to take place on Mar. 3, followed by the RMAC Championship game on Mar. 4.