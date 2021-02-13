BHSU, Chadron State split volleyball action

The Black Hills State University women's volleyball team earned a split with Chadron State College Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Chadron State won the first match, which was a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference bout, in five sets, 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 25-14 and 19-17, while the Yellow Jackets bounced back to take the non-conference match in five, 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-11,

Leading the way offensively for the Jackets in the first match were Kindra Cerrone, Sierra Ward, and Mariah Robinson, who each recorded kills in the double digits with 16, 14, and 13, respectively.

Haedyn Rhoades led the team in digs recording 29 with Cerrone close behind with 25

For Chadron State, Rylee Greiman had 13 kills and Rapid City Central graduate Rhiannon Nez had 10 kills and five blocks. Karli Noble had 27 digs and Kincaid Strain had 26 set assists.

Leading the way offensively for the Jackets for the second match were Cerrone with 16 kills and 19 digs and Ward with 14. Rhoades led the team in digs with 35 with Cerrone recording 19 of her own. Karli Marx had 28 assists.

Chandler Hageman had eight kills to lead the Eagles and Nez added six kills and six blocks.