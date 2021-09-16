BHSU cross country hosts Gage McSpadden Memorial

The Black Hills State men's and women's cross country teams are set to host the sixth annual Gage McSpadden Memorial Friday at the Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
This event takes place in memory of former BHSU student-athlete, Gage McSpadden, who tragically passed in the summer of 2015.
This year's race features a four-team field including BHSU, South Dakota Mines, MSU Billings, and NHSE out of Newtown, N.D. While also hosting student-athletes running as individuals from various institutions.
Sherriff 5K
The Sherriff 5k community race/ 3k walk has been held in conjunction with the Gage McSpadden Memorial in four of the past five years.
Last year the Sherriff 5K was cancelled due to concerns surrounding safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the Sherriff 5K benefit the scholarship endowment in memory of McSpadden.
The Sherriff 5K will take place Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Registration will take place from 6-7 a.m. at the city park pavilion or individuals may register in advance at the Young Center front desk. Registration cost is $15 for students or $20 for community members.
SDSU wrestling schedule set
Seven home dates and three road duals against teams that placed in the top 10 at last season's NCAA Championships highlight South Dakota State's 2021-22 wrestling schedule that was announced Thursday.
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the season Nov. 13 at the Bison Open in Fargo, North Dakota, before hosting a pair of events the next weekend. SDSU, which posted a 5-6 dual mark in an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, is slated to welcome Augustana and Northern State to Frost Arena for a dual triangular Nov. 19, followed by the Daktronics Open Nov. 21.
To close out the calendar year and ring in 2022, SDSU is set to wrestle at a pair of Big Ten opponents while also squaring off against elite competition at some of the top tournaments in the country. The Jackrabbits travel Nov. 28 to Minnesota and Dec. 18 to Nebraska for duals, with the tournament slate for the team's top wrestlers consisting of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 3-4) and the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Jan. 1-2).
In addition, SDSU plans to send a contingent of wrestlers to the Midlands Championships Dec. 29-30 in Chicago. Other opportunities for the non-starters to compete include the Cyclone Open (Nov. 28) and Doane Open (Dec. 4).
Competition the remainder of January and all of February will consist entirely of duals, starting with a Jan. 9 home triangular against Big 12 Conference opponents Wyoming and Northern Iowa.
Four straight road duals follow in the middle of the month, with the Jackrabbits traveling to Utah Valley (Jan. 15) and Missouri (Jan. 22) before wrestling in a triangular against Central Michigan and host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Jan. 23.
Missouri, which rejoins the Big 12 Conference this season, tied for seventh with Minnesota at last year's nationals.
The Jackrabbits close out the dual season with four of their final six matchups at home. After hosting West Virginia on Jan. 28, SDSU's final road trip of the regular season is a swing through the Sooner State, wrestling Feb. 4 at Oklahoma State and Feb. 6 at Oklahoma. OSU is the defending Big 12 team champion and finished third at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
From there, the Jackrabbits return home for three consecutive duals against Northern Colorado (Feb. 11), Little Rock (Feb. 13) and the Border Bell season finale against North Dakota State (Feb. 20). In all, SDSU is scheduled to face nine of its 11 Big 12 opponents in dual action this season.
Postseason competition begins March 5 at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships March 17-19 in Detroit.