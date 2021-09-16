BHSU cross country hosts Gage McSpadden Memorial

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the season Nov. 13 at the Bison Open in Fargo, North Dakota, before hosting a pair of events the next weekend. SDSU, which posted a 5-6 dual mark in an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, is slated to welcome Augustana and Northern State to Frost Arena for a dual triangular Nov. 19, followed by the Daktronics Open Nov. 21.

To close out the calendar year and ring in 2022, SDSU is set to wrestle at a pair of Big Ten opponents while also squaring off against elite competition at some of the top tournaments in the country. The Jackrabbits travel Nov. 28 to Minnesota and Dec. 18 to Nebraska for duals, with the tournament slate for the team's top wrestlers consisting of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (Dec. 3-4) and the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Jan. 1-2).

In addition, SDSU plans to send a contingent of wrestlers to the Midlands Championships Dec. 29-30 in Chicago. Other opportunities for the non-starters to compete include the Cyclone Open (Nov. 28) and Doane Open (Dec. 4).

Competition the remainder of January and all of February will consist entirely of duals, starting with a Jan. 9 home triangular against Big 12 Conference opponents Wyoming and Northern Iowa.