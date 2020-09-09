 Skip to main content
BHSU cross country preparing for season

Black Hills State University cross country is set for the 2020 season will open its season Sept. 18 with the fifth annual Gage McSpadden Memorial.

This year the Yellow Jackets return a solid core of runners from both the men's and women's teams. The men return eight members from last year's team and the women return five.

"As with any season, I'm looking forward to our athletes representing Black Hills State University to the best of their abilities," said head coach Scott Foley. "No doubt this season is going look a little different, but our focus will be to remain positive, flexible, and take average of every opportunity given to us."

Leading the way for the women are four returning juniors, Erica Dykstra, Mayson Hudyma, Ruby Lindquist and Xiomara Robinson.

Also returning for the women's team is Taylor Lundquist, who competed last year in her first season here at BHSU.

In the RMAC preseason polls released last week the women's cross country team was picked to finish seventh after finishing eighth at last year's RMAC Championship.

The men's team will return five juniors, Noah Bordewyk, Christian Gaytan, Nolan Maher, Keith Osowski and Matt Parker.

Other notable returning members of the team are two returning sophomores who competed last year in Collin Brauer and Landon Nicholson.

The men's cross country team was picked to finish sixth in the RMAC preseason poll after finishing ninth at last year's RMAC Championship.

