COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU draws bottom seed in Elite Eight, will face No. 1 Nova Southeastern

030522-spt-BHSURMACchamp29.jpg (copy)

Black Hills State's Tommy Donovan (21) dribbles around the defense of Regis' Aaron Bokol (2) during the RMAC Championship game March 5 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal Staff

The Black Hills State men's basketball team will be the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight, set for next week in Evansville, Indiana.

After advancing through the first three rounds of the tournament, including a win over RMAC foe Colorado Mesa on Tuesday to claim the South Central Regional championship, the Yellow Jackets and the other seven remaining teams were re-seeded.

BHSU (25-7) will face undefeated undefeated Nova Southeastern (31-0), the No. 1 team in the nation, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

