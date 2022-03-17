BHSU draws bottom seed in Elite Eight, will face No. 1 Nova Southeastern

The Black Hills State men's basketball team will be the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight, set for next week in Evansville, Indiana.
After advancing through the first three rounds of the tournament, including a win over RMAC foe Colorado Mesa on Tuesday to claim the South Central Regional championship, the Yellow Jackets and the other seven remaining teams were re-seeded.
BHSU (25-7) will face undefeated undefeated Nova Southeastern (31-0), the No. 1 team in the nation, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.