BHSU drops 3 to Colorado Mesa

Black Hills State softball fell to Colorado Mesa 8-3, 20-0 and 13-3 on Saturday at Yellow Jacket field.

The Yellow Jackets move to 3-23 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC.

On the day, freshman Shayla Tuschen extended her hitting streak to nine games in game one before going hitless in game two.

Game One (L, 8-3)

After a clean first inning of work from Amaral, Luebken came up in the bottom of the first to give the Yellow Jackets an early 1-0 lead with a leadoff solo home run.

CMU pushed across two runs in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead until Baileigh Hubbard slugged a game-tying solo home run in sixth to pull BHSU back even at 2-2.

The game would remain tied through the seventh and go into extras as both teams held each other scoreless over the next four innings. In the 12th, the Mavericks scored one in the top half, but BHSU would answer with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, sending things to the 13th tied at 3-3.

In the top of the 13th CMU put up a five-spot to move ahead 8-3, a lead that would hold the rest of the game.

Game Two (L, 20-0)