BHSU drops Colorado Christian in straight sets

The Black Hills State University women's golf team closed out the first day of the Wasatch Invite in Utah in 13th place on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the day with a score of 379, while Biola University holds on to first with 304, Colorado Christian is second with 307 and Western Washington rounded out the top three with 308.

Jocelyn Olsen is leading the way for BHSU in a tie for 63rd (89) at the end of round one.

The Wasatch Invite will wrap up today, starting at 9 a.m.

Junior hockey

Aggressive offense leads Cobras past Sabres

Despite falling behind early, the Butte (Mont.) Cobras opened the weekend series with the Badlands Sabres with a 6-4 victory on Friday night at the Roosevelt Park Ice Rink.

Badlands scored early when Mason Martin found the back of the net on an assist from Kael Delzer in the second minute.

Caleb Mason of Butte tied the game on a goal in the sixth minute, but Hunter Fischbach regained the lead for the Sabres on a goal in the 12th minute.