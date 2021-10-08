BHSU drops Colorado Christian in straight sets

The Black Hills State University volleyball team cruised to a straight-set victory over Colorado Christian Friday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets kicked off the match with a 25-19 victory, before edging Christian 25-23 to take a 2-0 advantage.
Black Hills State took the third set 25-20 to seal the victory.
Madison Hoopman paced the Yellow Jackets with 10 kills, while Sierra Ward and Mariah Robinson chipped in with nine apiece.
Karly Marx led the team in assists with 30 and Haedyn Rhoades finished with 12 digs.
Breanna Allen led the way for Christian with 14 kills and Izzy Jones had 26 assists.
Black Hills State (5-10 overall, 2-5 RMAC) will host Metropolitan State Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Metro State drops Mines in three
Metropolitan State had little trouble Friday as it earned the win over South Dakota Mines.
The Roadrunners opened with a 25-13 win in the first, took the second set 25-12 and closed out the match with a 25-18 third-set victory.
Rylee Hladky paced MSU-Denver with 11 kills, Amela Qershia had 19 assists and Trinity Weidinger finished with three aces.
Kiley Metzger led the Hardrockers with 16 assists, while Emma Grimm had seven kills.
South Dakota Mines (8-6 overall, 2-4 RMAC) will host Colorado Christian Saturday at 5 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
CSU-Pueblo holds off Yellow Jackets
The Colorado State University-Pueblo women’s soccer team used a pair of first-half goals to pick up a 3-1 win over Black Hills State University on Friday.
The Thunderwolves found the back of the net early as Cortney Cowles scored on an assist from Madison Jepperson in the sixth minute.
Amanda Garrett extended CSU-Pueblo’s lead in the 31st minute, making the score 2-0 at the half.
In the 49th minute, the Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to 2-1 on a goal from Alexa Buckley, assisted by Ella Goodman.
Unfortunately, that’s the closest they’d get as the Thunderwolves scored again in the 74th minute to put the match out of reach.
Black Hills State (2-6) will travel to University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Women’s Golf
Yellow Jackets in 13th after first round
The Black Hills State University women's golf team closed out the first day of the Wasatch Invite in Utah in 13th place on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets closed out the day with a score of 379, while Biola University holds on to first with 304, Colorado Christian is second with 307 and Western Washington rounded out the top three with 308.
Jocelyn Olsen is leading the way for BHSU in a tie for 63rd (89) at the end of round one.
The Wasatch Invite will wrap up today, starting at 9 a.m.
Junior hockey
Aggressive offense leads Cobras past Sabres
Despite falling behind early, the Butte (Mont.) Cobras opened the weekend series with the Badlands Sabres with a 6-4 victory on Friday night at the Roosevelt Park Ice Rink.
Badlands scored early when Mason Martin found the back of the net on an assist from Kael Delzer in the second minute.
Caleb Mason of Butte tied the game on a goal in the sixth minute, but Hunter Fischbach regained the lead for the Sabres on a goal in the 12th minute.
The Cobras would take their first lead of the game in the second half on goals from Cade Wessman and Ross Biggerstaff in the first seven minutes of the second period.
Zach Vockler tied the game for Badlands in the 13th minute, before Biggerstaff made it 4-3 to close out the second period.
The Cobras scored two more goals in the third period to put the game away.
Butte finished with 51 total shots, while the Sabres had 28.
Badlands (4-3) will play Butte again tonight at 7:05.