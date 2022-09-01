BHSU eager to start strong at Dickinson State on Thursday

Black Hills State has squared off with Dickinson State 61 times on the gridiron, but only twice since BHSU transitioned to Division II in 2012.

The Yellow Jackets bested the Blue Hawks 30-24 last season in Spearfish in a game that went down to the wire.

Black Hills State led the contest 30-10 with 10:27 remaining but Dickinson State fought back with 14 fourth quarter points and cut its deficit to 30-24 with less than two minutes to play.

BHSU head coach Josh Breske said he wants to see more separation in the second half when the two teams open the season at 6 p.m. Thursday in Dickinson, North Dakota.

“I’d like it to be in hand a little bit more this season and have more control over the situation,” Breske told The Journal on Wednesday. “But we aren’t going to focus on hitting X amount of points or holding them to X amount of points. It’s more about. . . chasing the standards we set forth for our guys.”

Breske said the Yellow Jackets are eager to hit the field and test their skills against an opponent, rather than beating each other up in practice.

“They are ready to take out their aggression on an opponent in a different color,” Breske said. “We are ready to have a competition and see what we need to work on, who we are and who we want to be.”

Scouting the opponent

Dickinson State finished last season 8-3 overall and lost in the first round of the NAIA Playoffs.

The Blue Hawks enter the year ranked 16th in NAIA and favored to win their eighth straight NSAA Conference championship, but need to replace their starting quarterback and several other key skill players.

“It’s a great program and the one thing you get from Dickinson State is that they play hard,” Breske said. “They play hard and there’s no loafing at any point on offense, defense or special teams. They gave us a run for our money last year.”

On offense head coach Pete Stanton tabbed Aaron White to fill the quarterback position. He’s aided by wide receivers Conor McCarvel and Noah Sickler who gave the Yellow Jackets fits last season.

"First game of the season always carries a lot of weight, and this game is a chance for us to make a statement for the rest of the season,” McCarvel said in a statement earlier this week. “First home game of the season, under the lights, it's going to be a great game with a great atmosphere."

The strength of the Blue Hawks team is on the defensive side of the ball, where they return the bulk of their production in the trenches.

“Credit to the defensive line coach at Dickinson State,” Breske said. “That D-Line is a load and we have to be ready for them up front.”

Scouting BHSU

Black Hills State underwent a quarterback battle the offseason between veteran Chance Eben and second-year Oregon State transfer Aiden Willard.

On the Yellow Jackets’ depth chart Eben is listed as the starter against the Blue Hawks, but Breske said both signal-callers will see plenty of action Thursday.

“Chance has the history of being our starter but Aiden has made a strong case to start as well,” Breske said. “We feel like we’re in a situation where we need to see both of them to see what they’re capable of.”

The two quarterbacks will be aided by the steady presence of Nolan Susel at running back. Last year, the graduate rushed 120 times for 558 yards and three touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’ll be huge,” Breske said. “Winning the ground game is going to be a huge deal for us this season. Nolan is a strong tailback with a lot of burst.”

Breske added that he’s also excited to see what backup tailback Riley Bennett brings to the table for Week 1.

“Riley is one of, if not the fastest kid on our football team,” he said. “If we get him out in space, watch No. 22 because you may see the back of his jersey as he’s running down the field.”

Defensively the Yellow Jackets hope to get solid production from an experienced defensive line, led by Morgan Tigner, and get after the quarterback.

Last season, Black Hills State limited opponents to 32.7 points per game.

Keys to the game

The two biggest keys for a Black Hills State win to open the season, according to Breske, are getting off to a good start and executing in spite of first-game jitters.

“As long as we are executing, we are going to come out on top,” Breske said. “It’s all about doing your job and doing it very very well, while leaving all of the other nonsense behind.”

Last season the Yellow Jackets struggled to maintain momentum in close games. In fall camp, Breske told his team to expect to win regardless of who they are playing.

“There were too many times last year when we looked at ourselves and said, ‘holy cow we might win this thing’,” Breske said. “Well, we should be stepping on the field expecting that everyday whether we are playing Dickinson or Colorado Mines. The mindset has to be the same.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Henry Biesiot Athletic Center in Dickinson, North Dakota.