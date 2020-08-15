You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHSU employee tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

BHSU employee tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
BHSU_Logo

An employee of Black Hills State University (BHSU) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out to the campus community Friday which was obtained by the Journal.

The employee had visited the Student Union, and BHSU said the area is “being thoroughly cleaned.” Classes resume at BHSU on Wednesday.

BHSU said anyone in those areas of campus should begin to “immediately self-monitor: check temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” and advised campus to continue to wear a face covering “when around others.”

Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms should isolate themselves, consult their health care provider and contact their employment supervisor, BHSU said, and students should contact the Dean of Students.

“Today’s message is a reminder that we must remain vigilant as we move toward the fall semester at BHSU,” the university said, asking everyone on campus to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask and social distance. “Our campus community is dependent on all ofus and looking out for one another. We are truly in this together.”

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 15

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News