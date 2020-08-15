BHSU employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An employee of Black Hills State University (BHSU) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out to the campus community Friday which was obtained by the Journal.

The employee had visited the Student Union, and BHSU said the area is “being thoroughly cleaned.” Classes resume at BHSU on Wednesday.

BHSU said anyone in those areas of campus should begin to “immediately self-monitor: check temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” and advised campus to continue to wear a face covering “when around others.”

Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms should isolate themselves, consult their health care provider and contact their employment supervisor, BHSU said, and students should contact the Dean of Students.

“Today’s message is a reminder that we must remain vigilant as we move toward the fall semester at BHSU,” the university said, asking everyone on campus to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask and social distance. “Our campus community is dependent on all ofus and looking out for one another. We are truly in this together.”

