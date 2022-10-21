BHSU faces uphill battle Saturday against Colorado Mines

Black Hills State dropped its second straight game on Saturday and faces a stiff test this weekend against No. 18 Colorado School of Mines.

The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 3-2 RMAC) started strong on Saturday against Western Colorado and jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, but struggled down the stretch en route to a 28-27 their first home loss of the year.

On the other hand, the Orediggers (5-2, 5-0 RMAC) won their fifth straight contest with a dominant win over South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

Series history

Colorado Mines is 11-0 all-time against BHSU dating back to the first meeting between the two schools on Oct. 27, 1962. The Orediggers defeated the Yellow Jackets 41-20 in their last meeting on Oct. 9, 2021 in Spearfish.

Last time out

The Orediggers downed the Hardrockers 48-20 last week at O’Harra Stadium, while the Yellow Jackets fell to the Mountaineers 28-27 at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Scouting BHSU

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 5-0 start, their best record to open a season since 1961.

Since BHSU’s thrilling win over SD Mines in the 137th Black Hills Brawl on Oct. 1, the team has dropped consecutive games at New Mexico Highlands (30-28) and against Western Colorado (28-27).

At NM Highlands, BHSU lost its starting quarterback Chance Eben due to injury at the end of the second quarter and Aidan Willard closed out the game after missing the three previous games due to injury.

Against the Mountaineers, the Yellow Jackets led 21-0 before they surrendered 22-straight points to fall behind 22-21 at the start of the fourth quarter.

BHSU battled back to take a 27-22 lead with eight minutes, 44 seconds remaining but Western Colorado answered with a four-play, 54-yard scoring drive to lock up a 28-27 win.

Despite the two close losses, the Yellow Jackets still boast one of the best defenses in the RMAC. BHSU is second in the league in scoring defense allowing 21 points per game and are second in the conference in interceptions with 10.

Ryder Blair leads the team in tackles with 58, including six and a half tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, one interception, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Offensively Eben and Willard have been impressive at quarterback while splitting starting duties. Willard has completed 68% of his passes for 775 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions in four games and two starts. Eben has completed 62.9% of his passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions in seven games and five starts.

Nolan Susel has been impressive at running back with 104 carries for 443 yards and nine touchdowns. Cameron Goods has added 44 carries for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

Hasaan Williams has been the primary target at wide receiver with 44 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

Scouting Colorado Mines

Colorado Mines enters the contest ranked ninth in the D2football.com poll and 18th in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Orediggers boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country behind the play of quarterback John Matocha and wide receiver Max McLeod. Colorado Mines averages 45.6 points per game and 486.4 yards per game.

Matocha completed 20 of 28 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns last week against the Hardrockers to earn RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks.

McLeod caught five passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns last week and leads his team in receiving yards with 683 and in touchdowns with seven.

Defensively Colorado Mines leads the RMAC in scoring defense giving up 18.9 points per game and leads the league in total defense surrendering 300.3 yards per game. The Orediggers also lead the league in sacks with 24.

Keys to victory

In a tough road contest it’s important to take the crowd out of the game early and create your own momentum. An early take away by BHSU could shift the tide of the game and put Colorado Mines on the defensive.

BHSU boasts a strong rushing offense spearheaded by Susel and aided by a pair of mobile quarterbacks. Keeping the ball away from the Orediggers and creating a low-possession game could give the Yellow Jackets an advantage.